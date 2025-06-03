Baldwin Park police shooting suspect faces murder and attempted murder charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced murder and attempted murder charges for the 22-year-old man who is accused of killing two people Saturday, including a Baldwin Park police officer.

Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen faces two counts of first-degree murder of special circumstances for the death of Baldwin PD officer Samuel Riveros and Darius Wong, a 43-year-old father from Hacienda Heights. He also has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, for allegedly firing at two other Baldwin Park police officers, one who was wounded by gunfire.

Wong, 43, was shot and killed as he was attempting to park his car on the street after dropping off his daughters, wife, and sister-in-law at a Baldwin Park family party Saturday evening.

Minutes later, just after 7:12 p.m., police responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle, shooting on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Sheriff Robert Luna said as two police officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk "unresponsive, that ultimately, unfortunately, was Mr. Wong."

The two officers who arrived in separate cars, were "immediately fired upon by this suspect, who had a rifle" Luna said. "An officer-involved shooting occurred at that time, and Officer (Anthony) Pimentel.

Riveros arrived shortly after and was struck by gunfire, Sheriff Robert Luna said. More officers responded to the scene and a second officer-involved shooting occurred with the suspect.

Medina-Berumen suffered gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized in stable condition, Luna said.

An AR-15-style weapon with two high-capacity magazines was recovered at the scene. "Every time I hear about an assault rifle like this being used on the street, it makes the hair on my neck stand up …" Luna said. Medina-Berumen also faces a possession of an assault rifle charge.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of the dangers that law enforcement faces daily. Officer Riveros along with his fellow officers ran towards the danger without absolutely no hesitation and that's an act of profound courage… and his sacrifice will not and should not ever be forgotten," Luna said.