Community and law enforcement honor slain Baldwin Park police officer Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen faces two counts of first-degree murder of special circumstances for the death of Baldwin PD officer Samuel Riveros and Darius Wong, a 43-year-old father from Hacienda Heights. He also has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, for allegedly firing at two other Baldwin Park police officers, one who was wounded by gunfire. Nicole Comstock reports.