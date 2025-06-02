Suspect accused of killing Baldwin Park officer identified

The man accused of killing two people on Saturday, including a Baldwin Park police officer, has been publicly identified.

The suspect was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday as Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen. The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after a shootout with police on Saturday night.

Medina-Berumen was shot during the exchange of gunfire with Baldwin Park officers on Saturday. He's currently in stable condition while awaiting transfer to a jail facility from a local hospital.

At about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue on reports of a man with a rifle. Upon arrival, the officers saw a body on the front lawn of the residence, authorities said.

The suspect, later identified as Medin-Berumen, allegedly opened fire on the officers immediately upon making contact, the LASD said.

Baldwin Park Police Department

Baldwin PD officer Samuel Riveros was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A second officer, Anthony Pimentel, was also struck but is expected to survive. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The identity of the person allegedly killed by Medina-Berumen before officers arrived has not yet been released by authorities.

Medina-Berumen is being held on $4 million bail as of Monday, LASD said. The case will soon be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for charging considerations.

In a statement, DA Nathan Hochman said his office is supporting the investigation into the killings.

"Our hearts are with the Baldwin Park Police Department today. This tragic shooting is a sobering reminder of the danger our first responders face when they answer the call," he said. "The District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and is working closely with law enforcement partners to support a thorough investigation. We will keep the family of the fallen officer as well as the other officer who was shot, and the entire Police Department, in our prayers as they grapple with this difficult loss."