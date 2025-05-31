2 officers wounded in shooting in Baldwin Park

Two police officers were hospitalized and a suspect arrested following a shooting Saturday night in Baldwin Park, California.

The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. near Filhurst Avenue and Los Angeles Street in Baldwin Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Baldwin Park police officers were called to the the area after learning of a shooting, and some point after arrival shots were fired and the officers were wounded.

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, while the second was transported by ambulance, firefighters said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The scene where the shooting occurred remained active as dozens of officers, including some SWAT personnel with two BearCats, could be seen outside of some homes in the area with guns drawn. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were also on scene to assist with the investigation.

At around 9 p.m., LASD deputies told CBS News Los Angeles that a suspect had been taken into custody. They did not provide details on where or how they were located.

Baldwin Park is located just east of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.