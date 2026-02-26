LAUSD holds closed session meeting after FBI raids Alberto Carvalho's home, district headquarters

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education met behind closed doors a day after the FBI raided Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home and the district's headquarters.

The only item on the agenda was regarding "General Superintendent of Schools."

After roughly four hours, the board recessed the meeting and will reconvene tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

"The District continues normal operations across all schools and offices," LAUSD wrote in a statement. "We are grateful to our dedicated employees, families, and students for their steady focus and commitment to our school communities."

The FBI served a series of search warrants at the Carvalho's home, as well as the district's headquarters, on Wednesday morning, officials said. Sources told CBS News that the FBI also raided a Florida residence linked to Carvalho.

Agents executed the warrants at a home in the Miami-area town of Southwest Ranches, which is located in Broward County, according to the FBI.

Law Enforcement sources told CBS News that the search of the Broward County home is connected to Carvalho, and that the investigations in both states are directly related to Carvalho.

Carvalho was previously the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools between 2008 and taking the LAUSD job in 2022.

The purpose of the search was unknown. As of Wednesday morning, the underlying affidavit remained under seal, according to the FBI. It's not clear what, if any, wrongdoing Carvalho is accused of.

A source with direct knowledge said the investigation predates the current administration and is a probe into allegations that Carvalho may have received kickbacks from a business while still superintendent of the Miami school district. The source added that the investigation is not directly tied to LAUSD or Carvalho's work at the district, and that there is no known culpability or connection to LAUSD.