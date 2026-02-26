Alberto Carvalho raid centered around time as Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, source says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted raids at the Los Angeles home and office of former Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday, as well as his home in South Florida.

And a source tells CBS News Miami that the raids in Los Angeles didn't have anything to do with his time on the West Coast but instead was focused on his time in South Florida.

According to the source, the raid was connected to allegations that Carvalho took kickbacks from a private business while he was running Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

That's what led to the raid at the home in Southwest Ranches, as well as his home and office in Los Angeles, the source said.

FBI agents were seen carrying out box after box from the Los Angeles home, with the FBI only saying that agents served a search warrant and details remain sealed.

Neighbors in Los Angeles said they also saw agent search a Los Angeles school vehicle he was using.

"For the FBI to do a search warrant, they have to show a judge evidence that a crime has been committed, and that the evidence can be found in the place that they want to search," former federal prosecutor Scott Tenley said. "That probably needed months and months, if not years of investigation going on behind the scenes to get them to the point of doing these raids."

The U.S. attorney's office would not comment.