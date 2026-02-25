Search warrant served at LAUSD superintendent's home, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement was "executing a judicially approved search warrant" at his San Pedro home.

Images outside of Carvalho's home around 9:10 a.m. showed a agents wearing FBI-labeled clothing on the front porch.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning, officials said. CBS LA

As of Wednesday morning, the underlying affidavit remained under seal, according to the FBI, making the reasoning for the search unknown. It's not clear what wrongdoing, if any, Carvalho is accused of.

CBS LA has reached out to Mayor Karen Bass and the LAUSD for statements but has yet to hear back from each.

Carvalho began his tenure as superintendent in early 2022, succeeding Austin Beutner. He was previously the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools in South Florida.

He spent the early portion of his role navigating the COVID-19 pandemic before shifting his focus to immigration enforcement-related concerns in recent months.

The LAUSD is the nation's second-largest school district in student enrollment, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.