Fires across Southern California worsens air quality for millions of residents

The air quality across Southern California worsened to unhealthy levels after wildfires burned thousands of acres amid a record-breaking heat wave.

San Bernardino and Highland residents bore the brunt of the awful conditions after the Line Fire burned 20,553 acres, sending ash and smoke into the air.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the wildfire caused the air quality index to skyrocket to a "hazardous" high of 339, more than 200 points above acceptable levels.

However, the San Bernardino County fire and the Roblar Fire at Camp Pendleton forced AQMD to issue a wildfire smoke advisory for everyone between the Los Angeles County coast and the Coachella Valley Sunday night after the charred landscape spread pollutants across Southern California.

While not as bad as the surrounding fire area, much of Riverside and San Bernardino counties endured "very unhealthy" or "unhealthy" levels. According to the AQMD, very unhealthy levels increase the health risk to everyone in the area, while unhealthy levels could cause serious health concerns to sensitive groups.

AQMD recommends that anyone with heart disease, pregnant women, children, older adults, and people with lung disease, including asthma, stay inside and avoid outdoor activity.

The Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest, about 60 miles from the Line Fire, also sent smoke into the air after it charred 1,255 acres by Monday morning.

According to AQMD, the smoky conditions worsened air conditions to unhealthy levels throughout the San Gabriel Valley, parts of Orange County and the Gateway Cities, which includes Downey, La Mirada, Pico Rivera and other nearby neighborhoods.

For the latest air quality updates, visit the AQMD's interactive map.