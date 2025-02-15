2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Highland, days after region shaken by three temblors

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about three miles northeast of San Bernardino on Saturday evening, marking the fourth temblor to rattle the area in the last week.

It happened just before 6:25 p.m. and was centered near Highland, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No injuries were reported in the incident, nor was any structural damage. The shaking was felt throughout San Bernardino County, as noted on USGS' "Did You Feel It" report, where people can note if they felt movement and how intense it was.

Highland has been impacted by a number of earthquakes recently, most notably when three separate 3.0+ magnitude temblors struck the area on Monday.

There was also notable seismic activity throughout Southern California on Saturday, which began with two early morning quakes in Malibu before a 3.5 magnitude incident was reported in eastern Riverside County near the mountain community of Idyllwild.