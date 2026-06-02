California voters to decide top 2 governor's race candidates in 2026 primary

The wide, crowded field vying to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom in California will soon narrow as voters decide which two candidates will advance in the state's 2026 gubernatorial primary election following a chaotic race full of twists and turns.

Under California's top-two primary system, the two candidates with the most votes will move on to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.

The contest has drawn a mix of candidates with backgrounds in federal, state and local government, as well as business and media.

Polling throughout the race has shown no clear front-runner to replace Newsom, with a significant share of voters remaining undecided heading into the primary election, according to a recent CBS News poll. Republican former Fox News host Steve Hilton, and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, both Democrats, have emerged as the leading contenders to advance to November's general election, according to polling data.

Among the other Democratic candidates in the race are former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Alongside Hilton, the other leading Republican candidate in the race is Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

(L/R) Democrat Tony Thurmond, Republican Chad Bianco, Tom Steyer (D), Steve Hilton (R), Xavier Becerra (D), Katie Porter (D), Matt Mahan (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D). Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images

The office of the California governor has been held by a Democrat since 2011, when former Gov. Jerry Brown succeeded former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who reached his term limit.

Cost of living is at the forefront of many voters' minds as inflation has spiked in recent years. A recent CBS News poll showed that 70% of California registered voters say the cost of living is "unmanageable" where they live.

Just 7% of registered voters in the same poll said the "California Dream" is still attainable today, with 29% somewhat confident it is and 64% not confident.

Throughout the race, candidates have been pressed on how they would address California's high cost of living, homelessness, energy policy, public safety, immigration, surging gas prices and housing affordability.

Hilton ascends in polling as Bianco falls behind

As the leading Republican candidate, according to recent polling, including the April CBS News survey, Hilton's campaign has centered around the state's cost-of-living crisis. He's vowed to make the state "Califordable."

Hilton, who was born in London and once served as director of strategy for then-United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron, became a U.S. citizen in 2021. He's been highly critical of Newsom's actions on housing, homelessness and California's regulatory processes.

"We want [young people] to be able to make your life here in California," Hilton said during the CBS News Governor's Debate on April 28, describing his desire to make housing affordable and to "restore that California dream of home ownership."

SANTA ANA, CA - MARCH 18: Steve Hilton, California gubernatorial candidate, speaks during an affordability town hall at Hotel Zessa in Santa Ana on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

President Trump endorsed Hilton in April, calling him a "truly fine man" who has "watched as this once great State has gone to Hell."

Hilton received the endorsement over fellow Republican Bianco, a longtime supporter of Mr. Trump, who has lagged behind Hilton in recent surveys. The pair were engaged in a toe-to-toe battle in early polling for the race.

Bianco has positioned himself as the opposition to California's establishment in Sacramento, arguing that the state legislature's progressive agenda is "destroying California."

"California is broken because of what has been happening in Sacramento," he said during April's CBS News Governor's Debate. "The regulations and the taxes have got to go."

Becerra gets a post-Swalwell boost as Steyer positions himself as "class traitor"

Meanwhile, the crowded Democratic field has taken many forms over the course of the race. In April, one of the race's leading candidates, Rep. Eric Swalwell, suspended his campaign and resigned from Congress after multiple allegations of sexual assault came to light. Swalwell has denied all allegations.

Pasadena, CA - January 28:Candidates for governor former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and environmentalist Tom Steyer attend a climate-focused forum at the Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena on Wednesday evening, January 28, 2026. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

His departure from the race led to an apparent boost for Becerra, buoying his campaign as the California Democratic Party struggled to consolidate around a consensus candidate. In the final days of the campaign, some polling showed Becerra — who served as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under former President Biden, and was California attorney general from 2017 to 2021 — leading a tight race for front-runner alongside Hilton and Steyer.

Becerra, who represented parts of Los Angeles in Congress for 24 years starting in 1992, has touted his experience in government as the main driver of his campaign.

"The governor's office is not a place with training wheels," he said during April's CBS News Governor's Debate. "You need people who have experienced those challenges, have dealt with national crisis."

Becerra's primary competition from the Democratic side comes from Tom Steyer, who has never held public office before but ran for president in 2020. Steyer, an environmentalist, positions himself as the most progressive Democrat in the race.

A billionaire hedge-fund manager, Steyer describes himself as a "class traitor," and has attacked Becerra's reliance on campaign donations from corporations.

"This is a three-way race with only two spots on the ballot," he said during a recent campaign event. "A MAGA Republican, a corporate Democrat, and you guys and me."

Porter, Mahan, Villaraigosa and Thurmond struggle to break through

Democratic former Rep. Katie Porter was an early frontrunner in the race's beginning stages, but she began to lag in the polls after a fiery interaction with CBS News California's Julie Watts in which she threatened to exit the interview. Another video later surfaced of Porter snapping at a staffer during a taped meeting with then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, an incident she's since poked fun at, as first reported by Politico. Her polling numbers haven't recovered in the months since last year's interaction with Watts.

A late entrant to the race in January, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hasn't gained momentum in polling. He's campaigned on his record on the homelessness crisis in his three years in charge of the Bay Area's largest city. Mahan-supporting PACs have received donations from some of the biggest names in the Silicon Valley tech sphere, like Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has run on a similar experience-based platform to Becerra, but despite his standing as one of the first major candidates to begin a campaign, he has yet to break through in polling. Before his tenure as mayor from 2005 to 2013, he was a prominent member of the California Assembly, serving as both Majority Leader and Speaker in the 1990s.

The campaign of California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also failed to gain traction, although he polled well enough to qualify for some early debates. Prior to his election to statewide office, Thurmond served in the state Assembly from 2014 to 2018.

Californians have been able to drop off their mail-in ballots as early as May 5. Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who still wish to drop off their ballots or cast their vote in person. Ballots returned through the mail must be postmarked no later than June 2.