Rep. Kevin Kiley leaves GOP to become an independent, complicating Johnson's majority

Washington — Rep. Kevin Kiley of California said Monday he was immediately leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.

"I'm also today asking the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives to have that reflected in the official roster," Kiley said in a call with reporters.

The move complicates House Speaker Mike Johnson's narrow majority, though Kiley said he plans to caucus with the Republican Party "for the remainder of this term."

"That is how I was elected to begin this term," he said.

But Kiley would not say whether he would be a reliable vote for Johnson during procedural votes. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, can afford to lose one vote, if all members are present and voting.

Rep. Kevin Kiley questions Attorney General Pam Bondi during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Feb. 11, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kiley's switch means Republicans now hold 217 seats compared with Democrats' 214, with three vacancies. Kiley is the only independent in the lower chamber.

Kiley said he had a brief discussion with Johnson over the weekend about his plans.

Asked whether his move could be framed as a falling out with the Republican Party, Kiley said he would "characterize it as my frustration with partisanship itself."

Kiley announced Friday he would run in California's newly drawn 6th Congressional District as an independent, saying "political division has become a serious problem for our country."

"It is no secret I've been frustrated, at times disgusted, by the hyper-partisanship in Congress. In the last year it's led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, a massive increase in healthcare costs, and of course, a pointless redistricting war. The epidemic of gerrymandering has spread from Texas to California to states all across the country. Both parties are complicit," he said Friday.

The two-term congressman was critical of Johnson's handling of the 43-day government shutdown that stretched from October to November. He also broke with his party to help force a vote on the now-expired Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credits at the end of last year. More recently, he helped sink a key procedural vote that would have barred lawmakers from overturning President Trump's sweeping global tariffs.