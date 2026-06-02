Redrawn California 13th District sets stage for closely watched House race

If recent history is any indication, the race to represent California's 13th Congressional District will again be one of the Central Valley contests watched closely by both parties.

Democrat Adam Gray currently represents the district and is running for reelection in the June 2 primary against three challengers: Democrat Daniel Garibay Rodriguez and Republicans Vin Kruttiventi and Kevin Lincoln II.

The race is unfolding under new congressional lines approved by voters in November 2025 through Proposition 50, a ballot measure that temporarily replaced California's congressional map with one drawn by state lawmakers. The redrawn 13th District now includes an arm into Stockton and is considered more favorable to Democrats than the previous version.

Gray won the seat in 2024 by defeating Republican incumbent John Duarte by 187 votes. CBS News projected Gray's win on Dec. 4, one month after Election Day, making it the last House race of the 2024 election cycle to be decided.

Duarte had won the district two years earlier, defeating Gray by another slim margin — 564 votes — in 2022.

The primary field includes Gray; Lincoln, Stockton's former mayor; Kruttiventi, a Republican businessman; and Rodriguez, a Democratic community organizer.

Lincoln has picked up support from top Republicans, bringing in endorsements from President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The district stretches across parts of the northern San Joaquin Valley, including Merced County and portions of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Madera and Fresno counties. Candidates will have to make their case across a region that includes part of Stockton, smaller Central Valley communities and agricultural areas where water, housing affordability, healthcare access and the cost of living are central campaign issues.

On Gray's campaign website, water access is listed as the "number one issue" he hears about in the district. His campaign says he has worked to secure more reliable deliveries for farmers while pushing for new water infrastructure and fewer regulatory barriers.

Lincoln's campaign website lists "keeping the woke DEI agenda out of the Valley" as an issue. His campaign says he would oppose Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mandates, transgender bathroom policies and gender-affirming care for minors.

Kruttiventi's campaign website lists small business growth as a priority, saying small businesses can be helped by reducing regulations, expanding access to capital and providing resources for growth.

Rodriguez's campaign website lists "dignity and due process," as part of his platform, saying all families and community members should be able to go to work, school and the doctor without fear, regardless of background.