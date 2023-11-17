"Hogwarts Legacy" is the perfect Christmas gift for Harry Potter fans -- and it's on sale for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An instant bestseller on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox, the magical open world of "Hogwarts Legacy" is now also on the Nintendo Switch.

A new school year at Hogwarts is about to begin, and an owl has delivered your admission letter. As the adventure kicks off, you explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and regions beyond. You'll cast spells, brew potions, grow magical plants, interact with magical beasts and master the skills that every witch or wizard needs to succeed.

Since the action-based role playing adventure is set in the 1800s, before the time period covered by the books and movies, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley do not appear. There are, however, plenty of familiar characters and items that fans will have fun interacting with.

"Hogwarts Legacy" transports you into the Wizarding World

"Hogwarts Legacy" is not just a game about the Wizarding World. It takes place within it. As a player, you'll experience life as a student at Hogwarts -- taking classes about spell casting, potion brewing and harvesting magical plants. Once you've learned these and other key skills, there are plenty of opportunities for practice.

Of course, all first year students at Hogwarts get sorted into a house before their adventure begins. What's great about "Hogwarts Legacy," is that it immerses players within the Wizarding World, but its not a virtual rehash of the books or movies. It's a new and exciting adventure, with beautiful graphics, that anyone over the age of 12 will truly love.

"Hogwarts Legacy" is now available on all of the major console-based gaming systems. If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for the young wizard or witch in your life, this is probably a game that's already on their wish list. The Nintendo Switch version of the game sells for $60.

"Hogwarts Legacy" standard edition vs. deluxe edition

There are two versions of this open-world, single player game. The standard edition includes the base game, while the deluxe edition includes bonus quests and cosmetic items based on a dark arts theme. While there are no items to purchase in the game itself, someone who buys the standard edition can purchase the Dark Arts Pack separately.

The Nintendo Switch deluxe edition of "Hogwarts Legacy" is available for $10 extra.

The PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy is now on sale

"Hogwarts Legacy" makes a great Christmas gift for PS5 gamers, too. Unlike the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the PS5 edition supports upgraded 4K resolution graphics that look stunning.

You can get "Hogwarts Legacy" for the PS5 for $48 today (20% off) at Amazon and just $40 ($30 off) at Walmart. The PS4 edition of the game is now on sale at Walmart for just $30 (which is 50% off).

Black Friday deal: Save $30 on "Hogwarts Legacy" for Xbox

This game makes a great Christmas gift for Xbox Series X gamers, too. We found "Hogwarts Legacy" on sale at Walmart for $40, reduced from $69. That's the best price we've seen for the game this holiday season. At the moment, the Xbox Series X version of the game is priced at $48 at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Xbox One version of "Hogwarts Legacy" is priced at $60 at Walmart and "Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition" is priced at $80 at Amazon.

