Harry and David National Cookie Day sale: Get this BOGO deal on holiday gift baskets

Harry & David

Harry and David is known for its extravagant holiday baskets. If you're not sure what to gift your mother, friend, co-worker or anyone on your list this year, consider sending a special holiday gift basket from Harry and David filled with fresh fruits, candies and taste-tempting baked goods (including cookies!). To sweeten the deal, you can get select gift baskets on sale today at a buy-on-get-one half-off discount. (Be sure to use code BOGO50 at checkout.)

This BOGO half off deal is a great opportunity to cross several people off your holiday shopping list -- or you can use it to buy a gift for someone else and get a treat for yourself as well. After all, today is National Cookie Day, so it's the perfect occasion to treat yourself to a deluxe cookie variety box or a gift basket full of chocolate chip cookies.

Celebrate National Cookie Day with the Harry and David Deluxe Signature cookie basket

Harry & David

This deluxe holiday gift basket is perfect for the cookie lover in your life. It comes with 45 individually wrapped cookies in assorted flavors such as white chocolate raspberry, snickerdoodle, chocolate cherry, lemon citrus and more. The cookies come beautifully arranges in a woven fabric rope basket.

"Lots of different yummy cookies individually wrapped to keep them fresh. This was one of the best gifts ever! I think anyone who likes cookies would really enjoy receiving this." shared one recipient who loved the basket so much they gifted it to others as well.

This gift basket costs $80, but you can use code "BOGO50" when you buy two to get 50% off on one of your baskets.

Gift a variety of snacks with the Harry & David Tower of Treats gift basket

Harry & David

This delicious gift basket offers a little bit of everything. It comes with six fresh pears, Moose Munch chocolate popcorn, smoked salmon, cheddar cheese, mixed nuts, chocolate-covered cherries, Baklava and more.

The treats come in three beautiful gift boxes wrapped together with a ribbon.

"The recipients of my gift boxes were extremely happy with them," says one gifter. "The fruit was in perfect condition and other goodies beautifully packaged."

This gift basket retails for $95, but you can use code "BOGO50" to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one 50% off deal.

Shop more BOGO holiday baskets during the Harry & David sale

Whether the recipient loves fruit, cookies, cheese or a mix of goodies, you can find something for everyone at the Harry & David sale. Check out these other on-sale gift baskets to cross a few more names of your shopping list:

