Don't miss Target's spooktacular Halloween décor, out now

Target

We just can't wait for spooky season. Luckily, there's really no reason to wait, thanks to Target. There's a whole lineup of Halloween décor already out now at the big box store. We see spine-tingling accents for indoors and out at reasonable price points. We're talking posable skeletons, scented candles to get you in the spirit, and more, all out now.

Shop some highlights from Target's Halloween décor goodies below. Whether you're into bats or haunted houses, there's something spooky for you ahead. While you're shopping, check out the Halloween lines at Anthropologie, Walmart, Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Sam's Club and Home Depot, too.

60" posable skeleton

Target

Posable skeletons for the yard are as viral as ever.

This reasonable 5-foot option won't break the bank.

You can place it indoors or out, and it can be hung or posed. There are no batteries needed.

Reviewers love this skeleton, granting it 4.9 stars.

"Saw a great idea to add some spider webs and spiders to him, so will definitely be doing that," a Target reviewer says. "Get him — you will love him too!"

Bats wreath

Target

Who says only full moons are spooky?

This affordable Halloween wreath, featuring a crescent moon and two bats, is a piece of art for your wall or door.

This decorative sculpture's ivory moon has gold starburst accents, and the bats fly through the center.

This festive wreath measures 15 inches and has loops at each end for easy hanging.

Animated eerie Victorian telephone

Target

Ring! Ring! Halloween's calling.

This spooky Victorian telephone is a conversation starter. It's battery-powered, so it rings and you can answer the phone, or "call" someone on it. The messages on the "other line" are ever-foreboding.

The phone itself has an antique-looking style and a skeleton face in the middle of the rotary dial. Kids will love this one.

"Great bargain!" a reviewer says. "Authentic looking. Bonus that it dials and has several responses."

Dachshund skeleton

Target

This darling dachshund has met its last day, but has found its new home with you.

Place this dachshund with realistic-looking bone details indoors or out.

It's an ideal buy for any dachshund lover.

"They're the size of a small dachshund and cute," a reviewer says. "I bought the 5-foot skeleton too and will have him walking the dogs."

Wood haunted house

Target

This Halloween version of a gingerbread house is crafted from wood and features a ghost peeking out of its window.

Display it on your mantel or tabletop.

"So detailed and adorable!" a reviewer says. "The face of the house has dimension and is really well-made for the price."

"It's a wonderful size for tabletop décor," another reviewer says. "The price is so low that I can hardly believe it. Lots of bang for your buck."

Mega spiderweb

Target

Get creative with this white spider web that glows under a black light.

You can place it indoors or out for a décor accent and it's a whopping 25 feet long.

"Held up great in our Chicago winds and was super easy to set up and then take down when it was time to mow the grass," a reviewer says.

"Huge impact for the money," another reviewer says. "Bought two and attached them to the second-story window down to the ground. Lots of compliments."

2-wick lidded glass bourbon pumpkin jar candle

Target

Candles are essential for a spooky ambiance.

This cute bourbon pumpkin-scented candle has notes of clove and orange. Two wicks help its soy wax blend melt evenly.

"This candle is warm and cozy without being too sweet or overpowering," a reviewer says. "I look forward to this scent every year."

"Amazing smell and throw," another reviewer says. "You can smell it across the house!"

8-count Halloween décor kit ghosts

Target

Boo! These cute ghosts made you look.

Keep it simple with these friendly ghosts that can "float" in your windows or flock above your mantle.

These eight decorative ghosts are easy to hang by loops for a spirited arrangement.

"Old school and basic but still super cute and festive," a reviewer says.

8-count Halloween décor kit bats

Target

We're absolutely batty over these affordable decals.

This swarm of eight bats can fly up your walls or any other smooth surface.

Hang these decals as you please for a spine-tingling look that won't clash with the rest of your décor.

Hang them all together or spread them throughout your home for a surprise.

Ghost-printed plush Halloween throw blanket

Target

Cozy up under this cute ghost blanket on cool fall nights. It'll take your Halloween bedding up a notch.

It makes for a great gift too.

This lightweight knit blanket comes in a festive orange and features friendly white ghosts and a "BOOO" text.

"Absolutely adorable print and such a great deal at $10!" a reviewer says.