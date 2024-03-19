CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We get it: You've had your mattress for so long, it's practically your second home. You're used to the way it feels to fall asleep on the same mattress night after night -- who cares about that lingering neck pain or that dip in the center of your mattress that won't quite go away.

But whether you're ready to admit it or not, even the best mattresses only last so long before losing their ability to provide proper support. It can be tricky to know exactly when it's time to say goodbye to your current favorite mattress and shop for something new.

To that end, we're here to help you out. Check out the top three signs that you're in need of a brand new mattress below.

Do you need a new mattress? Three ways to know

Buying a new mattress can be a big process, so you may be hesitant to start shopping around once it's actually time to make a replacement. It can be easy to disregard little signs of an aging mattress, such as soreness in the morning, but the fact is this: No mattress lasts forever.

That's why we've put together the following list of surefire signs it's time to replace your mattress. If you relate to anything below, start shopping around for a new, high-quality mattress today.

You consistently wake up feeling sore or tired

Your mattress should be working for you, not against you. If you go to sleep and wake up feeling anything less than fresh and energized, you may be overdue for a mattress upgrade. Old mattresses can lose their ability to provide contouring support over time as foam layers lose elasticity or shift to become lopsided.

If you wake up with pain or discomfort in your neck, shoulders, back, or hips, it's possible your sleep is being sabotaged by an old mattress. Even if you don't wake up sore but you do notice a lasting impression of your body even when you're not in it, that could mean soreness and sleep loss aren't far off.

Your mattress has obvious signs of wear and tear

Unfortunately, mattresses don't last forever. If your old mattress shows any of these visible signs of extended use, it may be time to start looking for a new mattress:

Sagging areas

Rips, tears, or holes

Stains

All-foam mattresses can fall victim to lumpiness or indentation over time; if you're uncomfortable while trying to fall asleep each night regardless of your sleep position, you likely need a mattress upgrade.

If you want a high-quality mattress that isn't likely to sag or lose its shape over time, consider switching to a great hybrid mattress. One of the best hybrid mattresses you can invest in today is the Helix midnight luxe, which props up its memory foam comfort layers with a stable and durable base made of more than 1,000 individually wrapped coils.

You've had your current mattress for 10 years or longer

Most experts agree that you should consider replacing your mattress after somewhere between eight and 10 years. This is by no means a one-size-fits-all scenario, since some mattress types last longer than others. Traditional innerspring mattresses and those made entirely of foam tend to have the shortest lifespans, so if your old mattress falls into this category and it's been so many years since you made your purchase, it's likely time to find something new.

Hybrid mattresses and those made of premium materials like natural latex tend to last longer. High quality mattresses like the Saatva latex hybrid mattress can last longer than other mattress types -- just look at the Saatva hybrid's organic comfort layers and durable base, which prevents the layers from shifting and can extend your mattress's lifespan.