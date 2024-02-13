Best Presidents' Day deals at Best Buy: Save a fortune and thank George Washington

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy

One of our favorite tech retailers is geared up to celebrate Presidents' Day is a big way by offering some amazing deals on a wide range of products -- from laptops, tablets and smartwatches to TVs and major appliances. Best of all, you don't need to wait until Presidents' Day to enjoy the savings -- there are many deals available right now.

Big savings on laptops, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches

Our team of shopping and consumer tech experts have been scouring Best Buy to curate the biggest money-saving offers you can take advantage of today -- and here's what we've found.

15" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $999 (save $300)

Best Buy

Head over to Best Buy right now to save $300 on the latest model MacBook Air laptop. You get a 15-inch display and the computing power of Apple's M2 processor.

Choose between a 13.6-inch or 15-inch Liquid Retina XDR display; 8GB or 16GB of RAM; and between 256G, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The laptop also comes in your choice of four colors. This $999 price is for the configuration with a 15-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Out of all the options in the MacBook lineup, this MacBook Air's core configuration for $999 is considered an entry-level model, but it runs the same version of MacOS as every other current MacBook and includes the same impressive collection of preinstalled apps.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200)

Best Buy

If you've been thinking about upgrading your Android smartphone, one of our favorite options right now is the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It's on sale at Best for for $200 off. This brings the price down to $799 for the version with 128GB of storage. The phone comes in a bunch of color options.

Yes, this is a full-featured smartphone that's highly customizable. But because it was designed by Google (the same company that developed the Android operating system), this phone offers features you won't find elsewhere.

If you enjoy taking pictures or video with a smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro offers a powerful camera system that includes a main, 50MP resolution rear-facing camera. Another highlight of this phone is the stunning 6.7-inch touchscreen that offers 1,344 x 2,992 pixel resolution. Battery life and the durability of the phone are also impressive. When you buy the phone from Best Buy during this promotion, it comes unlocked, so you can activate it with any provider.

Apple iPad 10th Generation: $499 (save $100)

Best Buy

The iPad 10th Generation is the latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet. It's ideal for students or anyone who needs a versatile tablet that works seamlessly within Apple's ecosystem. It runs the latest version iPadOS 17 and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as every other iPad.

This is the Wi-Fi only version of the iPad that comes with 256GB of internal storage, which is the configuration we recommend for this model. It features a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and runs using Apple's A14 Bionic processor. You also get a front and rear-facing camera. Choose between four tablet colors -- silver, blue, yellow or pink.

During Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, not only is this tablet on sale for $200 off (which brings the price down to just $499), but you can also save on the compatible Apple Pencil stylus (now just $69) and the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (now just $219).

Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + cellular: $439 (Save $90)

Best Buy

For Apple iPhone users, one of the most powerful and versatile smartwatches you can get -- one that works seamlessly with your phone and can sync data with all of your other Apple gear -- is the Apple Watch Series 9.

We recommend the GPS-with-cellular version, because it can work independently of your iPhone to make and receive calls, access the internet, stream music and more. All of the watch's safety features, like fall detection and the Emergency SOS feature, also work whether or not your phone is nearby.

This version of the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a variety of casing colors, plus you can choose from a vast selection of watchbands.

Right now, Best Buy is offering this configuration, with a 45mm midnight aluminum housing and the midnight sports band for $430, which is a savings of $90. But you can customize your watch options during the purchasing process.

HP 15.6" Chromebook Plus: $299 (save $200)

Best Buy

Not everyone needs a full-featured Windows laptop or MacBook to handle everyday computing. For those who rely on cloud applications and storage, one of the latest Chromebook Plus models is often more than enough.

Chromebooks are typically much less expensive than Windows laptops and MacBooks, but when you can save an extra $200 on an already low-priced device, the deal is hard to pass up. For a limited time, snag this Chromebook Plus laptop for just $299.

It features a 15.6-inch display and runs using an Intel Core i3-N305 processor. It also comes configured with 8GB of RAM and has 128GB of internal storage. Of course the Chromebook comes with all of the popular Google apps preinstalled (including Gmail, Chrome and Google Photos), so it's ready to use right out of the box once you sign in. (If you don't have one, you can set up a free Google account in minutes and it comes with a free Gmail email address.)

HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop: $500 (save $300)

HP

For a limited time, Best Buy has cut the price of this popular 2-in-1 Windows laptop by $300, so you can take it home for just $500. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen display and runs using an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor (with an AMD Radeon GPU). It also comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

This configuration represents an entry-level model, but at purchase, you can upgrade the processor, RAM, internal storage, display size and the GPU. (That, of course, could affect the final price.)

The HP Envy 2-in-1 works like a full-featured Windows laptop, but anytime you want, simply fold back the screen and use the device as a tablet. And since you'll be relying on Wi-Fi for internet connectivity, you'll be happy to know this laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Best Buy also has TVs and appliances on sale

Whatever your needs when it comes to electronics, chances are that Best Buy is offering a generous discount during its Presidents' Day sale -- which is going on right now.

LG 65" OLED Class C3 smart TV: $1,600 (save $500)

Best Buy

Now's a great time to upgrade your TV to one with a bright and detailed OLED screen. This LG 65-inch OLED Class C3 smart TV offers 4K resolution and is one of our favorites in the sub-$2,000 price range. And right now, Best Buy has it on sale for $500 off. For a limited time, you can purchase this TV for just $1,600.

We recommend a 65-inch TV for any average living room or bedroom. And we love OLED screens because they offer high color accuracy, a wide viewing angle and blur-free images during high action -- whether it's a blockbuster movie, live sports or a favorite TV show. This TV also does a great job showcasing video games with detail and vibrancy.

This LG TV's OLED display offers a quick 120Hz refresh rate, runs using WebOS and supports features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, as well as Cinema HDR. And right out of the box, it's easy to access content from all of the popular video streaming services you subscribe to.

Hisense 65" Class U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K smart TV: $750 (save $50)

Best Buy

Ideal for an average-size room, this Hisense Class U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K smart TV offers top-notch picture quality, showcases bright and accurate colors and detail, and does a really nice job displaying high-action content (including live sports or video games).

The 65-inch QLED display offers a really fast, 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. And since it has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, you'll see a vibrant and clear picture in almost any lighting. This TV runs on the GoogleTV OS, so you get easy access to Google Assistant and all of the streaming video services you subscribe to.

Right now, you can save $50 and pay just $750 for this TV when you shop during Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. And if 65 inches is not the perfect screen size for your space, it also comes in a wide range of other sizes (up to 85 inches).

Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4 channel TV surround sound system: $900 (save $500)

Best Buy

While this high-end sound system can make the audio from any Samsung TV sound amazing, it also works just as well with any TV make and model. So, if you've wanted to upgrade your TV-watching experience to include immersive surround sound, here's a chance to save $500 in the process.

During Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, you can get this complete surround sound system for just $900. It includes a soundbar, subwoofer, two satellite speakers and a voice remote. And to cut cable clutter, the subwoofer and satellite speakers work wirelessly.

This 9.1.4 channel surround sound system supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS:X and many other surround sound protocols and codex. The system generates up to 540-watts of audio power and supports Apple AirPlay 2.

Samsung Bespoke 29 cu. ft. 4-door smart refrigerator: $3,000 (save $780)

Best Buy

Enjoy some really cool saving on refrigerators and other major appliances during Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale.

In addition to the discounts, you'll get a Best Buy gift card worth up to $150 with the purchase of many popular appliances, including this smart refrigerator from Samsung.

In addition to 29 cubic feet of refrigerator and freezer space, this four-door model features Samsung's Family Hub smart tech. You get access to the SmartThings, Amazon Alexa or Bixby digital assistant right from the fridge. The touchscreen can showcase video streamed from the internet, display your favorite digital photos, display your family's schedule and much more.

If you've been planning to make some smart decisions by adding smart tech into your kitchen, now's the perfect time to upgrade.

For expert advice on choosing the best tablet, Android-based tablet, Apple iPad, tablet for kids, desktop computer, wireless headphones, noise cancelling earbuds, laptop computer, budget-friendly laptop computer, Chromebook, laptop computer for college, smartwatch, Android smartphone or cell phone, be sure to check out our extensive and continuously updated tech coverage.