Father's Day is now less than two weeks away, so if you haven't started shopping for dad yet, we recommend you get on it. Unless you're getting your gifts exclusively from Amazon and can take advantage of the fast shipping that Prime offers, you need to order soon for your present to arrive ahead of the holiday.

To help you figure out the best gift to get for dad this Father's Day, we rounded up some Father's Day gift ideas that will suit a variety of interests, ranging from nature lovers to avid home cooks. And if you're buying for other dad's in your life, such as your grandpa or son, we've got plenty of gift ideas for them too.

Best Father's Day gift ideas in 2024:

For the dad who loves hiking: National parks bucket list water bottle

Hiking fans will definitely take to this creative water bottle from Uncommon Goods. All of the country's national parks have been laser cut on the bottle, which is where you'd place the stickers once you have visited those national parks.

Aside from being a fun travel tracker, the water bottle itself is solid. It can keep cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours.

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has had this water bottle for months, and can attest to its quality. She tells us that the straw is leakproof and the stickers have remained intact despite going through the dishwasher several times.

For the dad who loves gardening: Muck Boot Excursion Pro mid-height men's rubber boot

Anyone who has done extensive yard work or gardening knows that your shoes get ruined fast. If dad hasn't gotten himself gardening shoes yet, do him a favor and gift him these sturdy Muck Boots.

The waterproof boots feature a durable rubber outsole with traction, and inside, are lined with a moisture-wicking material, which will help with hot feet this summer. What's more, they're 18% off for a limited time on Amazon.

The Muck Boot Excursion Pro mid-height men's rubber boot has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are comfortable, durable and have good traction for working in the yard or mud. They hose off nice. I will buy again when they are worn out."

For the dad who loves to cook: Miyabi Kaizen II 8-inch chef's knife

A quality chef's knife is a truly welcome gift for anyone who loves to cook. Dad will be downright impressed with how sharp this Miyabi knife is, as well as its striking good looks.

Japanese-made knives are widely considered some of the best in the world, so this investment will give your dad a return that will last for years to come. Buy this today and you can score this top-notch chef's knife for 16% off.

The Miyabi Kaizen II 8-inch chef's knife has a 4.9-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "Very sharp. Very balanced. Beautiful. I can only say good things about it. Though I'm not a 'professional chef' I do cook every day and very often for very large groups of people, this is my go-to knife."

For the dad who loves music: Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise-canceling headphones

Dad will be immersed in sound in a way he likely never has before with these premium Bose noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort headphones have three listening modes, including active noise canceling, echo reduction and adjustable noise canceling.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity up to 30 feet away and lasts for 24 hours on a single charge (after that, it only takes three hours to charge back up again). They're also very comfortable with their leather ear cushioning and adjustable headband. What's more, they're currently 12% off on Amazon.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise-canceling headphones have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are amazing—weightless—feels like nothing on your head and ears. Excellent sound quality with multiple levels/settings for situational awareness. Charge lasts for days. Love that it takes a USB-C charger. Easy Bluetooth setup on iPhone and iPad."

For the dad who loves baseball: MLB game-used baseball bat bottle openers

These are easily the most creative bottle openers we've ever come across. Each bottle opener has been repurposed from a baseball bat used by MLB players in MLB games. And it's not like you get any old bat; you can choose the bat by team. This is an incredible souvenir for baseball fans. It is, unsurprisingly, a popular product, with certain teams already sold out. To ensure you get your dad's favorite team, make sure to order ASAP.

The MLB game-used baseball bat bottle openers have a 4.6-star rating on Uncommon Goods. One reviewer wrote, "My dad loves this gift! He is a regular beer drinker and lifetime Cubs fan, so this is the perfect combo!"

Another customer said, "I got this for my dad for Christmas and he loved it! It was really cool that you can enter the code on the bat and know what game it was used in, what player used it, and what play."

For the dad who is a homebody: Ugg Olsen slippers

Make Dad's downtime more comfortable with these deliciously fuzzy Ugg slippers. The wool lining is as cozy as it gets, and your dad's feet will feel instantly soothed when put on. The exterior material is suede while the outsole is made of a rubber with traction.

Although these will be primarily used in the house, the brand says that you can wear these outdoors as well. Colors include the brand's classic chestnut as well as black and espresso.

The Ugg Olsen slippers have a 4.7-star rating on Nordstrom. One reviewer wrote, "Soooo good, this is the second pair! My husband would never wear slippers until the year he received his first of these three years ago. This pair was his replacement.

"He always has these on in the house. The quality, comfort and style are unbeatable."

For the dad who loves capturing memories: HP Sprocket Studio Plus and photo paper bundle

Whether it's taking pictures of the family or scenes of nature, if dad is always whipping his phone out to snap a photo, he might love this smartphone printer. The smartphone printer will allow all his photography to be displayed around the house.

Download the brand's corresponding app and you can print 4-by-6-inch photos from there. The app also allows for photo enhancements and additions, such as filters, stickers, borders and more. The bundle includes the printer and much-needed photo paper (130 sheets) and two cartridges.

The HP Sprocket Studio Plus and photo paper bundle has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The prints are very close to what is on my phone screen, and we all know how good those are looking these days! You couldn't tell the difference from a store print. At 30 cents per print it beats CVS!"

For the dad who has great style: Rayban Classic aviator sunglasses

These Raybans are icons for a reason: They look super cool on pretty much everybody, including dads. Plus, dad may get a kick out of the fact that these were in the movie "Top Gun." There are 30 lens colors to choose from and three lens lengths, though availability varies by color and size.

The Rayban Classic aviator sunglasses have a 4.6-star rating out of more than 21,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said, "My husband loves them," adding that they are his "daily sunglasses."

Another customer, who bought them for her son, wrote, "He loves them and wears them all the time!"