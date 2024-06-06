CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day 2024 is just around the corner. It's time to celebrate your own son, now a terrific father in his own right -- a far cry from the little toddler who was scared of the monster under the bed.

Praising your son for the kind of father he's turned out to be is the ultimate Father's Day gift, but he'll so appreciate a gift from Mom and Dad -- the ultimate parental role models.

Keep reading for our picks for the best Father's Day gifts for your son.

Best Father's Day gifts for your son

He's a father to his own children now, and doing a fine job at that, so he deserves something special. We looked for Father's Day gifts that were thoughtful, sometimes personalized and gifts he'd otherwise not buy himself.

Best tech Father's Day gift: Frameo digital picture frame

This 10.1-inch digital picture frame features a high-resolution touch screen, which delivers a perfect picture at any angle. This digital frame connects to an app on his mobile device, allowing him to choose what family memories to display and cycle through.

The frame can be rotated in both landscape and horizontal orientations.

This frame is available at Amazon for $70.

Why he'll like this gift: A digital picture frame is sentimental, stylish and suits everyone's taste. It's easy to set up and use thanks to the frame's handy app, which will delight a tech-savvy dad on Father's Day.

Best Father's Day gift box delivery: Harry & David Father's Day gift box

Harry & David's gorgeous (and generous) Father's Day gift box features smoked meats, cheese, crackers, candied popcorn, dried fruits, chocolate covered cherries, savory snack mix and more, beautifully packed and delivered right to his doorstep.

Substantial and delicious, this is one Father's Day gift he'll remember for years to come.

This gift basket is available at Harry & David for $110. Harry & David is currently offering 50% off the second order of the same item (use code BOGO50).

Why he'll like this gift: Harry & David is known for high-quality gift baskets filled with premium fruit, sweets and meats. A gift delivery of premium snacks will make him feel special.

Best Father's Day gift for the guy who loves a cocktail and adventure: Yeti flask

Yeti's newly released flask is constructed from single-wall 18/8 stainless steel. This 7-ounce capacity flask is leakproof and includes a funnel for easy filling. The flask comes in six color choices, is portable, tough and built to last.

The Yeti flask is available from Yeti for $50.

Why he'll like this gift: If he's an adventurer who likes to go camping, fishing or tailgating, this gift will be well-received. A Yeti flask is as durable as it is stylish.

Best Father's Day gift for grill masters: Traeger Grills smash burger kit

Ensure perfect smash burgers for the dad who loves to grill with this set of three griddling tools, including a flat top extra-large spatula, a steam dome and a grill press. The cast iron grill press is weighted to enhance searing and crisping, the flat extra large spatula is perfect for flipping and scraping the grill, while the steam dome assists in steaming and melting.

The Traeger Grills smash burger kit is available at Amazon for $120.

Why he'll like this gift: If he's into gadgets and grilling, he's likely jumped on the latest smash burger trend. This gift set is well made and offers the perfect tools so he can deliver the perfect smash burger.

Best Father's Day gift for golfers: Callaway rangefinder

His kid(s) will always come first, but for the guy who calls golf the "other love of his life," Callaway's laser rangefinder is the ultimate gift. This precision slope rangefinder accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of inclines and declines before calculating the slope-adjusted distance.

This rangefinder offers 6x magnification and features a range of 5-1,000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy. It can measure in both yards and meters. This rangefinder uses pin-locking technology, which allows the user to lock onto a pin up to 300 miles away.

The Callaway golf rangefinder is available at Amazon for $200.

Why he'll like this gift: He may have less time to play golf now that he's a dad, but that doesn't mean he's giving up his love of the sport. This highly accurate laser rangefinder will completely up his game, and the price can't be beat.

Best Father's Day gift for pickleball players: Venux portable pickleball net and paddles

This set includes a durable, regulation-size, portable pickleball net, four paddles, four grips, plus a carrying bag for the net and paddles. The net is easy to assemble in less than five minutes and can be used indoors or outdoors on grass or clay.

This portable pickleball net and set are $130 at Amazon.

Why he'll like this gift: Pickleball has never been more popular, in part because it's so easy to play. A terrific family sport, this set and portable net allows him to set up a pickleball court at home -- in the backyard or driveway -- allowing the whole family to play.

Best Father's Day card: Lovepop pop-up Father's Day card

This 5 x 7 inch pop-up card includes a blank note and a blank envelope. Customize it with a personalized message to serve as a beautiful reminder of what a terrific father he is.

This Lovepop pop-up card is $13 at Amazon.

Why he'll like this card: Lovepop's pop-up cards feel like a gift, the vibrant cards can be displayed for the foreseeable future.

For the dad who's difficult to shop for: Sam's Club gift cards

For the guy who's difficult to shop for, Sam's Club makes it easy with their vast selection of brand gift cards. From Southwest Airlines to Cold Stone Creamery, Sam's Club offers up to 25% off select gift cards, which allows you to stretch your Father's Day 2024 budget.

If you're not a Sam's Club member, you can join for $25 (reduced from $50) during the month of June. Tap the buttons below to join Sam's Club and to see all the gift cards Sam's Club has to offer.

Why he'll like a gift card for Father's Day: Gift cards allow recipients to get exactly what they want, and make Father's Day last until he decides to use the gift.

Best gift for NFL fans: The Ridge NFL slim wallet and card holder

Amazon/Ridge Wallet

Made from military-grade materials, including Grade 5 titanium, the Ridge wallet is a slim wallet with space for up to 12 cards. It features a cash strap with an extra money clip to hold bills. Cards are easily accessible via the wallet's outside notch.

The wallet's construction includes RFID-blocking materials, protecting his cards from even the most powerful RFID chip readers.

The NFL Ridge wallet is available for most NFL teams at Amazon for $99. The Ridge wallet is also available in solid colors.

Why he'll like this gift: This durable, slim wallet will allow him to keep credit cards and money handy and safe without having to carry a bulky wallet.

For the dad who loves his coffee: Otkax self-heating coffee mug

Amazon

This self-heating coffee mug is made from food-grade stainless steel on the exterior and a wall of ceramic on the inside. It can keep beverages warm for 4-6 hours on the go, or all day when charging in the coaster.

The mug has an on/off preset function on the app, which he can connect to through his mobile phone. The temperature can be adjusted through the touch button on the mug or directly through the app.

This self-heating coffee mug is available at Amazon for $130.

Why he'll like this gift: Morning school runs and early morning soccer practices are all on his calendar, which means he'll sincerely appreciate a warm cup of coffee or tea on the go.