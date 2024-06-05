Best Father's Day gift ideas for grandpa

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father's Day is fast approaching, so it's time to get a jump start on gift shopping to ensure that your present arrives before the holiday. While you're trying to figure out the best gift for dad, don't forget that you need to cover grandpa too! Father's Day is a holiday to show appreciation for all fathers, including the dads of your ma and pa.

To make shopping for grandpa easier for you, we rounded up some great gift ideas that are loved by customers, suit a variety of interests and most importantly, will warm the hearts of your loved ones. Check out our top Father's Day gift ideas for grandpas, which range from convenient gardening supplies to the cutest mug they will ever own.

For the grandpa that loves gardening: Uncommon Goods Gardener's tool seat

This gardening kit veers from the norm in that it provides a much-needed seat, which Grandpa will seriously appreciate sitting on in between pruning and planting new seeds. It also comes with a tool bag that can be attached to the folding chair, allowing for easier and more comfortable access to his gardening tools. The bag contains 21 pockets that can fit tools and any other gardening necessities, while the chair can support up to 250 pounds.

The Gardener's tool seat has a 4.5-star rating on Uncommon Goods out of more than 590 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "I bought this gardening seat for my dad who is 82. He still loves to garden, but it is getting difficult for him to do it. This seat is so practical with all of the pockets for him to carry his tools. It is lightweight but sturdy, a definite win!"

For the grandpa who loves nature: Nature Anywhere transparent window bird feeder

If your grandpa enjoys watching the birds from his home, he'll love this unique birdhouse from Nature Anywhere. This transparent window bird feeder allows him to behold the birds close by, compared to traditional birdhouses that have to be hung in a tree further away. It's super easy to install with the suction cups, may be easier to refill feed (instead of having to take it down from a tree) and can handle temperatures between -20 and 120 degrees.

The Nature Anywhere transparent window bird feeder has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "My father is in a nursing home and his room has a window. I applied the birdfeeder and filled it with good quality bird seed. He has enjoyed lying in his bed, watching the various birds, and one intrepid squirrel feeding from the birdfeeder. There has been some heavy rain as well as strong wind and the birdfeeder is still attached to the window."

For the grandpa who is all about comfort: Ugg Ascot slippers

Treat your grandpa to the soothing feel of wool slippers this Father's Day. Not only are these slippers super comfortable, but they're also practical with their cushioned foam footbed and rubber outsole, so your grandpa can wear these both around the house or while out running quick errands. Plus, the suede exterior has been treated to make it water-repellent, enhancing the slipper's durability. Get these in one of seven colors.

The Ugg Ascot slippers have more than 4,900 reviews on Zappos. One reviewer wrote, "These were a gift to my father who is in his 80's. He loves them. Very comfortable, easy on and off, good grip when walking around."

For the grandpa who can't get enough photos of his grandkids: Aura Carver digital picture frame

Your grandpa will love the slideshow of family pictures that can be displayed on this picture frame. The Aura Carver has unlimited storage, and you can invite family members to join in on the fun and upload pictures for Grandpa to view. All you or Grandpa has to do is connect to Wi-Fi, download the Aura app and add pictures from there.

The Aura Carver digital picture frame has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We had so many beautiful pictures of our grandchildren on our phones, but we wanted to see them all the time. Crystal clear display. We get so many admiring comments from our guests. So easy to set up and manage photos."

For new grandpas: Keepscollective first Father's Day gift for grandpa

If your dad is a new grandpa this year, the best gift is one that is sentimental. Commemorate his new familial role with this lovely personalized card for first-time grandpas. It's simple yet effective, and better yet, will be easier to display with its wood material. Attach your favorite photo of your child with his grandpa and he will no doubt be touched.

Since this item is handmade and comes from a small business, we recommend you order it ASAP to ensure it arrives on time for Father's Day. One reviewer who purchased this for Father's Day already wrote, "I'm so excited to give this to my dad with my daughter's picture!" Another customer who bought the first-time grandma version of this gift said, "Great product! Matched online description!"

For the grandpa who loves to cook: Smithey No. 12 cast iron skillet

The Smithey No. 12 is as fancy as cast iron skillets come to be. The polished, brass-colored finish is a nice departure from traditional, no-frills cast iron skillets, but the quality isn't sacrificed. Like the average cast iron skillet, this can be used on multiple cooktop surfaces, including campfires. This No. 12 model is big enough to cook for up to four people, allowing Grandpa to contribute to family meals.

The Smithey No. 12 has more than 700 reviews on its site. One customer said, "I love it... I've only had it for a week and have used it half a dozen times already. I did the smothered pork chops last night from your [Smithey's] website and it was delicious... my wife is extremely happy that I bought it."

For grandpas who love personalized gifts: NellaGiftsUS custom baby face mug

This mug will spark plenty of joy for Grandpa every morning when he sees his grandbabies' faces while drinking coffee. There are two sizes to choose from, 11 and 15 ounces, and you can add up to three faces and select between four background colors. All the shop asks you to do is send a high-quality picture (or pictures) and they'll take care of the needed cropping. Because this is custom, we highly recommend ordering ASAP to ensure that this arrives in time for Father's Day.

The NellaGiftUS custom baby face mug has gotten more than 500 reviews from customers. One reviewer said, "Absolutely love it! So excited to gift this for Father's Day. Made me laugh out loud when I opened it."

Another customer wrote, "I couldn't be happier with my mug! The print is high quality and turned out so cute. My husband will love this gift for Father's Day!"

For the grandpa who is always listening to music: JBL Charge 4 - portable Bluetooth speaker

Level up your grandpa's listening experience with this portable Bluetooth speaker from JBL. Grandpa can have this by his side while cooking, gardening, working on household projects or hanging out at the park or by the pool with the family this summer. It is waterproof, offers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and can connect two devices at once, including a smartphone and tablet. What's more, it's currently 27% off for a limited time on Amazon.

The JBL Charge 4 has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 54,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "What an excellent little speaker! Great sound. Nice looking. [The] battery lasts forever on each charge. Bluetooth works flawlessly. Worth every penny."

For the grandpa who loves to golf: Westman Works Happy Father's Day Grandpa

If your grandpa golfs regularly, he probably already has everything he needs to do his game. Given that, one of the best golf gifts you can give is more personalized golf balls, such as this funny Father's Day set, specifically made for Grandpa. He can use them to play his favorite game or keep them as display items in his home. Either way, he'll certainly get a chuckle at the pun and appreciate the thoughtful gift from his grandkids.

These Westman Works golf balls have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that their grandpa loved the gift, while another customer wrote, "So cute! these little customized golf balls are my grandpa's favorite!"

For the grandpa who is hard to shop for: Buy gift cards at Sam's Club

If you're struggling with figuring out the perfect gift for Grandpa, your best bet is a gift card. The last thing you want to do is get a well-thought-out gift for Grandpa and he doesn't end up using it. With a gift card, he can buy what he wants or needs when he sees fit, which will ensure that your gift doesn't go to waste. Just make sure to slip the gift card into a nice greeting card so the gift is more personalized.

We love buying gift cards at warehouse stores such as Sam's Club. Sam's Club offers discounts of up to 25% on select gift cards, so you can stretch your Father's Day budget even further in 2024. If you're not a Sam's Club member yet, you can join for just $25 in June (reduced from $50).

Tap the buttons below to sign up for Sam's Club and shop the store's wide selection of discounted gift cards.