Our favorite Father's Day gifts that any dad will absolutely love

We know that shopping for dad can be a huge challenge, which is why so many people default to buying their pop yet another boring tie, some new socks, or even run-of-the-mill underwear.

You can do better. Give your father a gift he'll truly love –- something fun, unique, even useful. We put our gifting experts to work, and they came up with this roundup of fun and unique gifts that are perfect for dads.

Whatever your budget, we've found some great gift ideas suitable for any dad. And if you're looking for a premium gift for dad, check out our roundup of the best Father's Day gift ideas for husbands.

Satisfy his sweet tooth: GourmetGiftBaskets Father's Day gift box

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

If you can't be with your dad in person this Father's Day, send him a gift basket filled with scrumptious cookies and brownies that are sure to satisfy his sweet tooth. This gift box is packed with chocolate chip, fudge brownie and oatmeal raisin cookies, along with chocolate chunks, butterscotch, peanut butter, and chocolate chip brownies.

Is it healthy? Of course not! Is it delicious? You bet. When you placing your order, this gift box can be shipped for next day delivery, so even if you've waited until the last minute, it's not too late to show your dad some sugar-filled appreciation.

This cookie and brownie gift box is just one of more than two dozen memorable and decadent Father's Day gifts are available from GourmetGiftBaskets.com. So, whether he's a connoisseur of wine and cheese, imported beer, fruit and bunt cake, champagne and truffles, or gourmet cheeses and salami, you'll find the perfect gift that can be delivered right to his door in time for Father's Day.

For enjoying a nearby lake: Oru Lake Sport folding kayak

Oru Kayak

Buying your dad a yacht for Father's Day can be costly -- but a small boat doesn't have to be. Oru Kayaks offers a lineup of foldable and easily transportable kayaks that take less than three minutes to assemble (with no tools). They also weigh a mere 18 pounds. Yet, they have a weight limit of 250 pounds and can be used in any lake.

The Lake Sport model includes a floorboard, adjustable backrest, footrest and a seat designed to work perfectly with the company's optional seat cushion upgrade. Once assembled, the Lake Sport kayak is nine feet long and 32 inches wide, with a cockpit that measures 66 x 24 inches.

This version of the Oru Kayak comes with a foldable kayak, a paddle, a shoulder strap for easy transport and a dry bag. The $994 Lake Sport Performance Bundle includes a handful of additional accessories, including a comfortable gel seat cushion.

Whether your dad would enjoy a calm kayaking experience for relaxation, wants to use the kayak as a way to get exercise, or he loves fishing, the Oru Lake Sport folding kayak is a unique and versatile gift that he'll enjoy using for many years.

For a Father's Day gathering: 1-800-Flowers All-Star Dad basketball-themed fruit basket

1-800-FLOWERS

For the dad who's an NBA fan, this Father's Day fruit basket from 1-800-Flowers is filled with fresh fruit and whimsical charm.

It features strawberries dipped in orange-chocolatey confection, that's decorated in a milk-chocolatey confection that looks like basketballs. He'll also get a pineapple star dipped in said milk-chocolatey confection, with "#1" accent. Plus, pineapple letters are carved to spell out D-A-D. The basket also includes plain strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew, orange wedges and grape skewers.

This gift basket will be delivered right to his door within a white melamine container and will serve up to seven people. Whether you want a fruit basket, flowers, a plant or other Father's Day gift delivered, 1-800-Flowers offers dozens of options starting at around $40.

Perfect for turning out the outside world: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose

Bose has upped its already-impressive noise-cancelation reputation with the introduction of these QuietComfort Ultra headphones. They make audio more customizable and provide support for spatial audio. This makes audio sound more immersive -- as if it's emanating from all around the person wearing them.

If your dad is listening to music, it'll sound more like he's in the middle of a live show. If he's watching a battle scene in an action movie, it'll sound as if your dad is actually in the scene, not passively watching it.

We love the plush ear cups and headband, which make these headphones extremely comfy, even for extended listening sessions. Battery life is up to 24 hours, but there's a quick-charge feature. Just a 15-minute charge adds up to two hours of listening time -- with the immersive audio feature turned on.

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones work with any Bluetooth smartphone, tablet or computer. They'll also pair with any Bose TV soundbar to allow for private TV viewing and listening. When it comes to hands-free audio calls, a dozen microphones ensure your dad's voice is heard clearly, while ambient noise is eliminated. This makes the headphones ideal for an office, a commute, or just sitting at home relaxing.

In our coverage of the six best noise-cancelling headphones of 2024, these Bose headphones were selected as our best pick overall.

Great for summer reading: Kobo Libra Color e-reader

Rakuten

For years, Amazon has dominated the e-reader market with its Kindle handheld e-book readers. We particularly like the bestselling Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($190). It features a monochrome, 6.8-inch Paperwhite display and is waterproof. While these e-reader displays could be easily viewed in any lighting situation, their displays lack color.

For the first time, however, affordable e-book readers are available with full-color e-ink displays. Recently, Rakuten expanded its lineup of handheld e-readers and the new Kobo Libra Colour. It stands apart from the competition for several reasons. It features a 7-inch, full-color, e-ink display that can easily be seen (glare-free) in any lighting situation -- such as in direct sunlight at the beach or poolside, or in a dark bedroom.

Another feature that sets this e-reader apart from the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is that it can be used with the optional Kobo Stylus 2 as a digital notepad. The user can handwrite or draw directly on the screen and save their content within custom-named digital notebooks. It's also possible to view and annotate PDF files that are imported into the e-reader. With customizable templates, the digital notebook feature can be used as a planner, diary, to-do list manager and more.

And when you pair the Kobo Libra Colour with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, you can use the device as an audiobook and podcast player. The rechargeable battery within this e-reader lasts for weeks and it comes with enough internal storage (32GB) to hold 24,000 e-books, 150 Kobo audiobooks, or hundreds of pages worth of handwritten notes. Having a color display in an e-reader is a game changer and makes reading digital content that contains color so much more enjoyable.

Perfect for camping or tailgating: Dometic CFX3 portable refrigerator and freezer

Dometic

For the dad who loves to go camping, tailgating, hosting family barbecues or making a huge splash at a pool party, one of the biggest challenges is keeping drinks cold on sweltering hot days. Forget coolers that require a constant influx of ice cubs. Instead, get your dad the Dometic CFX3 25 liter portable refrigerator and freezer.

This portable unit can be powered using AC, DC or solar power, which means he can plug it into his vehicle, household power, a portable generator or optional solar panels. Measuring 22.4 x 13.46 x 16.54 inches and weighing 28 pounds, this fridge has a 25 liter capacity. Thus, it can hold up to 40 cans of his favorite drink and keep them chilled at the perfect temperature.

With a few taps on a smartphone, it's easy to monitor and remotely set the CFX3's temperature. It comes with are moveable shelf, so he can keep its contents well organized. This is a single temperature zone model, so you can be used either as a refrigerator or freezer. However, if your dad would prefer a unit with a separate refrigerator and freezer compartment, the Dometic CFX3 75-liter model ($1,000) makes the perfect gift.

For the guy who thought he had everything: Custom bobblehead

Bobblehead Craft

Find your favorite photograph of your dad, upload it to Bobblehead Craft's website, answer a few questions, and in less than 25 days, your dad will receive a custom-made and personalized bobblehead that looks just like him. Choose between a six-, seven-, eight- or nine-inch tall bobblehead that is constructed using polymer clay.

When ordering, you'll provide your dad's eye color, hair color and skin tone. You can also have an up-to-25-character inscription engraved onto a metal plate on the base of the bobblehead. There are hundreds of body designs, outfits and props to choose from, so you can easily capture your dad's appearance and personality, while showcasing his job or hobby in a fun and whimsical way.

Pricing starts at $60, but plan on spending around $100 for a fully customized bobblehead with a premium outfit and props. This is a unique and highly customizable gift that allows you to showcase your dad's appearance, personality and career (or hobby) in a really fun way.

For upgrading his man cave: Eureka Ergonomics smart coffee table with fridge

Eureka Ergonomics

If your dad has his own man cave, this smart coffee table will be the perfect addition. Not only is it stylish and modern looking, but it also has a concealed, built-in fridge and freezer unit that's perfect for keeping snacks and drinks perfectly chilled and at arm's reach. He'll never again have to get up and head to the kitchen while watching his favorite live sporting events on TV.

In addition, this coffee table is able to wirelessly charge mobile devices or keep smartphones, tablets and handheld game consoles charged by plugged them into the table's integrated dual USB sockets. And to ensure this table becomes the centerpiece of the room, it's able to provide ambient lighting using its built in and customizable LED lights.

The tabletop uses easy-to-clean tempered glass, so no drink coasters are needed. It measures 41.54 x 23.3 x 19.88 inches and has two, independently controllable refrigerator/freezer compartments. The table plugs into a single AC power outlet. And thanks to its innovative design, the built in refrigerator/freezer generates less tan 36dB of sound.

The ticket to a perfect gift: SubHub gift card

SubHub

Whether your dad loves live sporting events, concerts or shows, giving him a StubHub gift card, valued between $25 and $200, that can be used toward the purchase of any Stubhub-supported ticket -- for any event, anywhere in the USA.

Your dad simply needs to visit the StubHub website, choose a location, and browse through the ever-changing selection of tickets. What we like about StubHub is that every ticket purchased is 100% guaranteed.

While we recommend a gift card of at least $100, you can choose any denomination that you can afford.

Upgrade his wardrobe: Untuckit wrinkle-free collection

Untuckit

For the guy who's ready for summer and wants to look fashionable, Untuckit's latest line of wrinkle-free, linen short- and long-sleeve shirts ($90 to $105) will make the perfect addition to his wardrobe. They're made from 100% linen and are super easy to care for.

We're also huge fans of the latest Untuckit wrinkle-free, button-down shirts ($105 each), that come in a vast selection of summer colors and patterns. These shirts are just as suitable for a casual day at the office as they are for weekend wear.

Once you determine the right size for your husband, shopping for Untuckit shirts is super easy, because the company offers consistent sizing throughout all of its well-crafted products.

And just in time for summer, Untuckit has also introduced a line of super comfortable and ultra-soft short-sleeve henley shirts in a variety of colors. Just like the rest of Untuckit's stylish collection, these shirts are designed to be worn untucked. They're made from 62% cotton, 33% Tencel Lyocell and 5% Spandex.

If you're a first-time shopper on the Untuckit website, you'll receive 20% off your first order. And if you want to upgrade your husband's entire wardrobe, Untuckit offers an impressive collection of sport coats, pants, shorts, polo shorts and more.

For the Apple loyalists: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)



Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. Out of the three options, this is the model we recommend the most highly, because they integrate more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance. Its charging case now supports USB-C or wireless charging.

With these earbuds, you get additional features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. These AirPods use Apple's next generation H2 headphone chip. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has been enhanced to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The good news is that while their suggested retail price is $249, we've seen them regularly on sale for less than $200.

If you're confused about which version of the popular Apple AirPods are best suited to the person you're seeking a gift for, our team of experts has written the perfect guide to help you make the right choice.

For the nostalgic dad: Victrola Premiere T1 turntable system



Amazon

Chances are, your dad grew up listening to vinyl records –- before CDs and streaming music were even a thing. If he still has his old vinyl record collection, or you want him to relive his childhood playing music the old-fashioned way, gifting him a turntable system is something he'll really enjoy.

The Victrola Premier turntable system includes a pair of 60-watt bookshelf speakers, so except for the albums themselves, it comes with everything needed to play 33 ⅓ or 45 RPM vinyl records.

One feature this turntable system has -- that the ones from your dad's early years did not -- is Bluetooth functionality. This means the turntable can wirelessly stream audio to speakers, so there's no need for lots of wires crisscrossing a room. Victrola has been manufacturing record players for more than 115 years, so it's likely a brand your dad will remember.

And if you want to add a few vinyl records to your gift, check out Victrola's online record store. This is a well-designed and affordable turntable system that includes speakers, so after just a few minutes of setup, it'll be ready to play dad's favorite vinyl records.

For the dad who loves to tailgate: Weber Traveler portable gas grill

Weber

Ideal for tailgating and camping, the Weber Traveler portable gas grill can extend the BBQ experience far beyond your backyard. It sets up in minutes and uses 16-ounce gas containers or can connect to a larger tank with an adapter.

With its single stainless steel burner, it delivers 13,000 BTU of even cooking power across a 320-square-inch cooking area. Whether your dad loves steak, burgers, hot dogs or any food that can be prepared on a grill, we like this model for its durability, overall design and value.

At 49 pounds, this grill easily fits in most cars. Its folding cart with two wheels makes setup a breeze. When folded, it measures 37.2 x 43.6 x 23 inches, with an aluminum frame. Choose from several colors: black, red, blue or an all-black "stealth" edition.

For the dad who loves golfing: Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad can take his golf game to the next level. It can analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow-motion video replay and use shot-tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone or iPad and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

By taking advantage of Doppler radar, this device offers professional-level accuracy within 2% of higher-end launch monitors. It measures nine core golf matrices, including carry, total, side carry, ball speed, smash factor, launch direction, club speed, launch angle and apex.

He'll get personalized insights to better understand the game and improve faster. To take full advantage, a premium membership (sold separately) is required. The unit itself is portable (6.85 x 4.72 x 2.28 inches) and can be set up in just minutes.

There's a lot of powerful tech packed in this present, but a golfer does not need to be tech savvy to use it. The latest model offers a new auto calibration feature.

For the dad who loves his TV: Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip



Nanoleaf

If your dad watches movies on TV, this gift can make that experience much more immersive. The Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and lightstrip kit goes behind a TV and displays colors that enhance whatever is playing on the screen.

It works using a small camera that attaches to the top of a TV and faces the screen. The camera analyzes what's being displayed and adjusts the light strip's colors and brightness in real-time to sync with the action. Watchers can easily adjust the degree of immersion — from soft ambient lighting to a bright and direct match to what's happening onscreen.

The strip itself has 10 lighting zones that can be controlled together or separately. And better yet, this kit is fully compatible with more than 50 other Nanoleaf smart lighting products, including the new Shapes limited-edition ultra black hexagons smarter kit ($200) or the Canvas smarter kit ($180). Both provide on-wall ambient smart lighting that can all be controlled using the same app.

This is a powerful and easy to operate smart lighting kit for anyone who watches TV shows or movies on a 65-inch or larger TV.

For the cozy, outdoorsy dad: Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit

Breeo

There's something very special about sitting around a fire pit. The Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit is 22 inches wide and made from heavy-gauge stainless steel. It's a wood-burning, outdoor fire pit that can be used to create a backyard bonfire.

Thanks to a proprietary airflow design, this fire pit generates very little smoke and won't permeate clothing with that all-too-familiar campfire smell. The unit weighs 62 pounds and measures 27.5 inches across and is 14.75 inches tall.

It's made in the USA and arrives with a shiny, blue-steel facade. Over time, it will develop a unique patina. The fire pit is well made and durable. It will make the perfect addition to your dad's backyard.

For the dad who deserves a home theater: Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar

Bose

Most larger 4K smart TVs (55 inches or more) prioritize slim design over sound quality. To match their stunning visuals, consider adding a soundbar.

For guys who enjoy watching sports or movies, the new Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar will enhance any TV's sound quality. It can be used alone, or be combined with a subwoofer and rear speakers to create a complete surround-sound system. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos.

TrueSpace technology separates sounds and makes seem like they're coming from different parts of a room. The soundbar includes six transducers, including two upward-firing dipole speakers, so it will feel like a space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead. The soundbar measures 41.14 x 4.21 x 2.29 inches and comes with a handheld remote. It also accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The soundbar uses Bose's impressive audio engineering and design to give TV viewers a far more enjoyable listening experience than what their TV can offer. In our recently published five best soundbars for 2024 roundup, the Bose Smart Ultra was our pick for best TV soundbar overall.

For the pickleball dad: Helium Atmos pickleball paddle set



Amazon

Pickleball has become incredibly popular, especially with the older crowd. So if this is a sport your dad already plays, or might enjoy trying out, the Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set is the perfect gift.

This set comes with four USAPA-certified pickleball paddles with texture, a tactile comfort grip and a lightweight honeycomb core. The paddle frames are made from carbon, carbon fiber and polypropylene. Their surface measures 16 x 8 inches, while the grip is 4.87 x 4.5 inches. This construction makes the paddles lightweight and easier to control. It also allows players to have a stronger and faster swing.

Included with this kit are six outdoor pickleballs and a bag to hold everything. Whether your dad starts playing pickleball for fun or decides to enter tournaments, this kit will help him elevate his game.

This is a great starter set for an amateur or casual pickleball player, but the paddles are equally suitable for more advanced players.

For the Lego collector dad: Lego mosaic maker

Lego

Even if your dad is not a Lego fanatic, one Lego kit he'll likely enjoy is the Lego mosaic maker. You submit a portrait to Lego, where it will be scanned and converted into a custom Lego set using 4,701 small white, light gray, dark gray and black Lego pieces.

You can see exactly how your photo will look as a 24 x 24-inch Lego mosaic before ordering it by visiting Lego's website and uploading a photo. This is a gift your dad could enjoy putting together with his grandchildren.

Lego is not just a toy for kids. In fact, the company offers more than 160 Lego sets designed specifically for adults and that cost hundreds of dollars. There's the 1961 Chevrolet Corvette kit ($150) that can be built using 1,210 Lego pieces, or the Eiffel tower set ($630) that will challenge even the most skilled Lego builder with its 10,001 pieces. One of the more popular Lego sets for adults is the Lego Titanic ($680). It comes with the required 9,090 Lego pieces and is designed to take the average person around 15.5 hours to complete.

This is a unique, personal keepsake that's ideal for Lego fans or anyone who enjoys putting together jigsaw puzzles.

For the dad who really needs a new wallet: Bellroy Hide and Seek Premium Edition billfold



Bellroy

An elegant leather wallet is a gift your dad will use for years. What sets this Bellroy wallet apart is its interior design. Without creating a lot of unwanted bulk, it's able to hold bills and multiple credit cards.

There's even a special hidden compartment and small coin pouch within the wallet. In other words this wallet offers a really nice balance between timeless elegance, a sleek design and versatile functionality (based on what it can hold).

It's a well made and affordable wallet that's designed to hold bills, coins and multiple credit cards while maintaining a slim design that fits easily into a pocket.

For the cozy dad: Paka Apparel hoodie

Paka Apparel

What material is as warm as wool and as soft as cashmere, but more durable and less expensive? The answer is the combination of royal alpaca fiber and recycled nylon that's used in Paka Apparel's hoodies. The alpaca fiber is sourced from Puno, Mexico, dyed in the mountains of Arequipa and then woven in Cusco, Peru by female artisans.

The end result is a classically styled hoodie that's extremely lightweight (about 10 ounces, which is three times lighter than wool). It's remarkably soft, odor-resistant and thermoregulating. The hoodie offers really good heat retention, but it is breathable, so it's comfortable to wear in a variety of climates and temperatures -– indoors or outdoors.

We love this hoodie because it's super comfortable, stylish, soft and extremely well made by a small and independent company based in Peru. It will quickly become your dad's favorite pieces of outerwear.

For the handy dad: Leatherman Signal (19-in-1 multitool) for outdoors



Leatherman

Here's a modern take on a classic Swiss Army knife that will help your dad enjoy his next outdoor adventure. This is a 19-in-1 multitool that fits in a pocket. It can also be worn on a belt, thanks to the supplied sheath. The tool itself weighs just 7.5 ounces and is a mere 4.5 inches long.

Despite its small size, it contains an impressive collection of tools, including pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, hammer, fire starter and a can opener. It also comes with a 25-year warranty. Nine handle color options are available.

This pocket-sized multitool from Leatherman can be used in a wide range of outdoor situations, including camping, hiking or fishing.

For a dad who loves that extra-smooth shave: Gillette heated razor starter kit

Gillette

A cold razor? On your dad's face? No.

One of Gillette's latest wonders is a heated razor with a stainless-steel warming bar to keep his skim pleasantly warm as he shaves.

This shaver uses Gillette's five blade cartridges and takes advantage of Flexdisc technology to smoothly glide along facial contours. It's also waterproof, so it can be used in the shower.

Combine all this with a sleek and ergonomic handle and a rechargeable battery, and your dad gets a soothing shaving experience. The kit comes with the shaver itself, two blade cartridges and a charging station. It'll work nicely with your dad's favorite shaving cream or gel.

For a dad who wants both comfort and style: Amberjack Original shoe



Amberjack

Treat your dad to a shoe wardrobe upgrade, allowing him to retire those worn-out dress shoes or loafers that have served him for far too many years.

Crafted with A-grade full-grain leather and lined with luxurious sheepskin, these men's dress shoes effortlessly transition from the office to a night out. Combining style and comfort, their timeless design ensures versatility with almost any outfit. Available in 13 color options, the same sophisticated shoe design is also offered in water-repellent Italian suede for added variety.

For less less formal occasions, Amberjack offers The Loafer ($175), which also offers a timeless style that's easy to match with an outfit. This shoe is available in 11 colors and is made from either A-grade, full-grain leather with a sheepskin lining or water-repellent Italian suede.

Two words sum up what these dress shoes are all about -- comfort and style. Amberjack offers a wonderful job offering both in every pair of its well crafted shoes.

For the dad who needs a better night's sleep: Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillow



Beautyrest

Life is stressful and everyone needs a good night's sleep. One of the best ways to achieve this is with an incredibly comfortable and supportive pillow.

If your dad has already tried memory foam, latex or cotton-filled pillows, but still can't manage to stay comfortable throughout the night, we recommend this Harmony Lux pillow from Beautyrest. It provides luxury, functionality and a premium design that allows for superior comfort and neck support.

Ideal for back and side sleepers, this plush and lightweight pillow uses a responsibly-sourced North American down feather blend. It also uses a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to help regulate temperature. The Standard version of the pillow measures 26 x 20 x 8 inches. Both the pillow cover and insert are washable and designed to last for many years. We think this will instantly become your dad's all-time favorite pillow.

Everything about this pillow exudes luxury -- from its appearance to its feel and overall quality. The person using this pillow will feel pampered every night.

If you're dad's a real road warrior: Cincha Travel belt for luggage

Amazon

The trick to becoming an efficient traveler is navigating your luggage through airports and hotel lobbies. Most larger luggage pieces and carry-ons have wheels now, but smaller bags still require hands, or wrapping bags over shoulders or necks.

This is where the Chincha luggage travel belt comes in handy. Using this ultra-durable and adjustable belt, you can attach a backpack or smaller handbag to one of your wheeled carry-ons to make everything easier to move. The strap itself weighs a mere 7.8 ounces and is made from durable nylon. It can expand up to 45 inches, which is enough to fit around most totes, backpacks, purses, briefcases, or messenger bags.

The Cincha belt is a great gift for anyone who travels often and already has a wheeled suitcase or carry-on.

Put his name in lights: YellowPop custom LED neon sign



Yellowpop

In addition to offering hundreds of pre-created LED neon designs your dad can use to decorate his man cave, YellowPop allows customers to custom order a text-based sign that can say just about anything.

When ordering, you can choose the sign's text, font, size and color. Either a solid color can be selected or there's a version that can change colors. As you design a sign on the YellowPop website, you can preview exactly how it will look once created and hung up on a wall. There's even an option to make the sign waterproof so it can be displayed outside.

If your dad has a favorite saying or quote, or you have a special message you want to display in bright lights, this is your chance to create a custom LED neon sign that will last for years.

For an uncluttered desk: Journey Alti wireless charging desk mat

Journey

Whether your dad works from an office or has desk setup in a study at home, this Journey Alti wireless charging desk mat is visually elegant, minimalistic and highly functional. It comes with a detachable wireless charging pad that can recharge a smartphone and wireless earbuds at the same time.

The main surface of the desk mat is reversible. One side offers plush felt and the other offers vegan leather. Whichever side your dad chooses, it's large enough to accommodate a computer keyboard and mouse (and not require a mouse pad). Choose between a light grey, black or navy blue color. Between the felt and vegan leather layers (which are water resistant) there's a hidden compartment for storing a few papers.

One of the key benefits of this desk pad is that it reduces cable clutter when it comes to recharging mobile devices that support MagSafe or Qi wireless charging.

How to pick the perfect gift for your dad



Everyone's dad is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for your dad.

Beyond just your budget, here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the ideal gift for your father:

Are you looking for a funny or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish?

Will he appreciate a functional gift?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be most appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself, but will enjoy using?

Does your dad prefer gifts that can somehow enhance his overall health or wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that will outdo your siblings or other family members in terms of extravagance?

Once you determine how much you want to spend and then what type of gift you're looking for -- based on the impact you want to make -- deciding on the ideal gift will be much easier. If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.

Just remember, it's not always how much you spend on a gift that will determine how much your dad will appreciate it. It's often more the thought or sentiment behind the gift that he'll truly appreciate.