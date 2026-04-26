"60 Minutes" to interview President Trump after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Sunday on "60 Minutes," President Trump talks to CBS News' senior correspondent Norah O'Donnell about the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was abruptly evacuated Saturday after a gunman charged a security checkpoint.

O'Donnell spoke with Mr. Trump earlier Sunday about the experience, which she witnessed firsthand as an attendee of the annual gala to celebrate the First Amendment. It was Mr. Trump's first time attending the event as president — he has historically declined the invitation.

Secret Service agents quickly escorted Mr. Trump and other administration officials from the ballroom Saturday after shots rang out. Authorities say 31-year-old Cole Allen charged the Washington Hilton Hotel, armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives, before being apprehended by police. A Secret Service agent was shot, but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK.

Sources told CBS News that Allen had written a "manifesto" and sent it to members of his family, one of whom contacted police. In excerpts reviewed by CBS News, Allen wrote that he planned to target administration officials, "prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest," and authorities "only if necessary." He said hotel employees and guests weren't his intended targets but that he would still attack them to get to the administration, adding: "I really hope it doesn't come to that."

In a news conference Saturday night, Mr. Trump praised law enforcement, and said the suspect "hadn't come anywhere close to breach the doors of the room."

Asked if he was concerned about the threats to his life, Mr. Trump said, "It's a dangerous profession."

Mr. Trump said he "fought like hell" to resume the event after the shooting, but said law enforcement insisted otherwise. He said he wanted the dinner to be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

Watch the interview Sunday night at 7p ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.