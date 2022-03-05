S&P Dow Jones booting all Russia stocks from its indices

Lukoil gas stations in U.S. face backlash over Ukraine war

U.S. can't exempt migrant children from border deportation policy, judge rules

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Pence tells GOP donors party has no room "for apologists for Putin"

Evacuations halted as Ukraine accuses Russia of continued shelling

U.S. probes possible war crimes by Russia

Russia cracks down on journalists, social media

Urgent U.N. meeting after attack on Ukraine nuclear power plant

U.S. probes possible war crimes by Russia

