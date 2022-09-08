World The world pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II





Getty Images On September 8, 2022, after more than 70 years on the British throne, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official residence in Scotland. She was 96. Admirers in the U.K. and abroad were quick to show their respects and mourn the beloved monarch — the longest-serving in Britain's history. Here, the flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow appears in the sky on September 8, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Flowers and flags Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Floral tributes left at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

Honoring the queen BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Members of the public stop in the rain to view a huge picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II displayed at Piccadilly Circus in central London on September 8, 2022, after the announcement of the queen's death.

Crowd gathers at Buckingham Palace Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images The Union flag flies half mast as people gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II died earlier that day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She is survived by her four children, Charles — know King Charles III; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex.

A policewoman pays tribute Dan Kitwood / Getty Images A policewoman lays tributes outside Buckingham Palace in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died earlier that day at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland.

A small remembrance Getty Images A child leaves flowers outside Windsor Castle on September 8, 2022 in Windsor, England, to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The woman who would become Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on April 21, 1926.

Flowers at the palace Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A woman places flowers at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. Palace officials announced that Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Sad day for subjects Getty Images Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on February 6, 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

Tribute in DC Jacquelyn Martin / AP The American flag is lowered to half-staff over the U.S. Capitol on September 8, 2022. In this photo, the Oswald family, of Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, reacts to the news.

A rainbow appears Frank Augstein / AP People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. A rainbow appeared over the area a short time before the announcement of the queen's passing.

"God save the king" / Getty Images A floral tribute is seen at the main gate of the royal residence at Sandringham on September 8, 2022. The attached card reads, "God save the king," referring to Elizabeth's eldest son and the new monarch, Charles. In a statement after the queen's passing, Charles said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Formal announcement Frank Augstein / AP An announcement of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, on September 8, 2022. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," it said. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A lowered flag Getty Images Flags are flown at half-mast on the Wentworth Club House following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace said in a statement, referring to the new monarch, Elizabeth's eldest son, now known as King Charles III, and his wife Camilla.

A pause among champions Getty Images A screen on the first tee announces that play is to be suspended following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during Day One of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. The tourney was happening in Virginia Water, England.

Respect from players Ian MacNicol / Getty Images Players of Heart of Midlothian and Istanbul Basaksehir hold a minute's silence before the second half after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. This match was at Tynecastle Park on September 8, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A solemn message David Rogers / Getty Images An LED screen displays a memorial image after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II passed away, prior to the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on September 8, 2022 in Northampton, England.

Showing up in the streets / Getty Images Members of the public gather on the streets of Windsor, England, on September 8, 2022. The news of her death came after palace officials issued a statement earlier in the day saying Elizabeth had been put under "medical supervision" at Balmoral.

Many flowers Getty Images Members of the public leave flowers outside Windsor Castle on September 8, 2022 in Windsor, England. All of the senior members of the royal family had quickly traveled to be by her side in Balmoral earlier in the day.

Taking a moment in Switzerland Getty Images An LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players of FC Zurich and Arsenal observe a minute's silence during a match in St. Gallen, Switzerland. The gesture came after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, before the second half of the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Zurich and Arsenal FC, on September 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, in Wales... Matthew Horwood / Getty Images The Welsh flag is lowered at Cathays Park, in Cardiff, Wales, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022 Elizabeth came to the throne in February 1952 following the death of her father, George VI.

Flowers on a wall Scott Heppell / AP Flowers are placed on a bridge in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II near Balmoral in Scotland, on September 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, served more than 70 years on the throne. She was 96.