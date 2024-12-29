Read Trump's statements on Jimmy Carter's death

President-elect Donald Trump issued two statements on Sunday night following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, saying "we all owe him a debt of gratitude." Carter died Sunday at the age of 100.

Trump first posted this statement on Truth Social:

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

In a separate post about an hour later, Trump wrote:

"President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently mocked Carter's single term in the White House from 1977-1981, and repeatedly said a variation of comments suggesting Carter was "the happiest man" because he is now "considered a brilliant president by comparison" to President Biden.

Following Carter's death, President Biden, former presidents Obama and Bush, and other U.S. and world leaders issued statements praising Carter's legacy. in remarks Sunday night, Mr. Biden said Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds," and added, "We would all do well to be a little more like Jimmy Carter."