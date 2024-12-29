Watch Live: President Biden speaks after Jimmy Carter's death at 100

President Biden is speaking Sunday evening as the nation mourns former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter, the 39th president and the longest-living president in U.S. history, died at home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter's son, Chip Carter, called his father "a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," and he thanked people around the world "for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

Former President Jimmy Carter stands behind his birthday cake during his 90th birthday celebration on Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Georgia. Branden Camp / AP

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who are currently on holiday in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with their family, earlier released a statement mourning the loss of "an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," and they praised Carter's work during his post-presidency "to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us."

