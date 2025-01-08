Watch CBS News
Photos show President Jimmy Carter funeral procession, lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol 02:13

Former President Jimmy Carter has been lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda — the 35th person in American history to receive such an honor — ahead of his state funeral scheduled for Thursday.

Carter's casket arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, with the motorcade stopping at the Navy Memorial before traveling to the U.S. Capitol. Members of his family traveled along with the casket for the trip.

Members of the public, lawmakers and other dignataries have been paying their respects to Carter. Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Senate Majority Leader John Thune all spoke on Tuesday after his casket arrived at the Rotunda. 

Carter, the 39th president, died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, and he will be buried in Plains, Georgia, next to his beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, who died in November 2023.

Here are some photos from Carter's final journey to Washington, D.C.:

Members of the military salute Carter's casket as it departs the plane

Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter Arrives At Joint Base Andrews
Members of the military salute as an honor cordon transfers the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to a hearse during an arrival ceremony on January 7, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.  Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Spectators watch as funeral procession begins

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
Spectators wait for the casket of former President Jimmy Carter to arrive at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Mark Schiefelbein / Getty Images

Carter family members watch as joint forces body bearer team moves his casket

Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter Arrives At Joint Base Andrews
Members of the Carter family watch as joint forces body bearer team moves the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter upon arrival on January 07, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.  Susan Walsh / Getty Images

Carter's casket is transferred at Navy Memorial 

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Mark Schiefelbein / Getty Images

Carter's casket is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson 

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Mark Schiefelbein / Getty Images
Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson in front of the U.S. Navy Memorial on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Carter's casket travels to the Capitol via a horse-drawn caisson 

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter travels in a horse-drawn caisson from the U.S. Navy Memorial to the Capitol to lie in state on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Mark Schiefelbein / Getty Images

Funeral procession brings Carter's casket to the Capitol

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter travels in a horse-drawn caisson from the U.S. Navy Memorial to the Capitol to lie in state on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Mark Schiefelbein / Getty Images
Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
Members of the military salute as the casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson in front of the U.S. Navy Memorial on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
People watch as the casket containing the remains of former President Jimmy Carter passes as it moves toward the U.S. Capitol on a horse-drawn caisson on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Susan Walsh / Getty Images

 Carter's casket arrives at the Capitol

Funeral Procession Brings Body Of Former President Jimmy Carter To U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives on a horse-drawn caisson to the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Members of the Carter family look on as U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter into the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.  NATHAN HOWARD / Getty Images

Carter's casket is transferred to the Capitol Rotunda

Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter into the Capitol Rotunda during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Former US President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images

Lawmakers pay their respects to Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
 (L-R) Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Kimberley Thune, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Doug Emhoff and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris look on during a memorial service for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other members of Congress and guests attend a ceremony before former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Ricky Carioti / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter as Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  J. Scott Applewhite / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (L) (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R) (R-SD), lay a wreath during a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and her husband Doug Emhoff lay a wreath during a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
(L-R) Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts and Elena Kagan look on during a memorial service for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  / Getty Images

Carter family says goodbye

Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Members of the Carter family including Jeff Carter (C) and Amy Carter (C-R) look on during a memorial service for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Family members touch the casket during a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Amy Carter (L) touches her father's casket during a memorial service for former  President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
The family of former President Jimmy Carter pay their respects as Carter's flag-draped casket lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Kent Nishimura for The New York Times / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Family members touch the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter's flag-draped casket into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a memorial service Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images

Americans pay their respect

Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
A poster of Jimmy Carter is seen as members of the public wait in the Capitol Visitor Center before lining up to view the casket of President Jimmy Carter as his body lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  JON CHERRY / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Members of the public wait in the Capitol Visitor Center before lining up to view the casket of President Jimmy Carter as his body lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  JON CHERRY / Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
Visitors sign a condolence book for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter Lies In State At The U.S. Capitol Building
The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Trumps visit Carter's casket

Jimmy Carter
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Caroline Linton

Caroline Linton is an associate managing editor on the political team for CBSNews.com. She has previously written for The Daily Beast, Newsweek and amNewYork.

