U.S. service members killed in the Iran war include a Minnesota mom and an Iowa college student. Here's what we know.

Since the war in Iran started on Saturday, six American service members have been killed, including a Minnesota mother of two, an Iowa college student and a Florida native remembered by his family as the "life of the party."

Four of the fallen service members, all members of the U.S. Army Reserve, have been identified as of early Wednesday. The U.S. Army does not identify deceased service members publicly until 24 hours after the person's next of kin are notified.

"These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said.

Here's what to know about the U.S. service members who have died in the Iran war:

Captain Cody A. Khork

Captain Cody A. Khork, 35, was born and raised in Winter Haven, Florida, according to a statement from the city. He enrolled in the National Guard in 2009 as a multiple launch rocket system/fire detection specialist. He was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, water and other equipment and supplies.

Khork graduated from Florida Southern College in 2014 and was commissioned as a military police officer in the Army reserve that same year, the city said.

Captain Cody A. Khork. Brent Newton / U.S. Army Reserve

Khork was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay in 2021, and Poland in 2024. He earned awards including the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

"Beyond his distinguished military service, those who knew Cody remember him for the kind of person he was every day. Friends describe him as someone who was always smiling, easygoing, and genuinely kind — someone who looked out for the people around him and left a lasting impression on those he met," the city said in a statement. "Many recall that when you ran into Cody around town, it always felt like no time had passed."

Khork's family remembered him as "very patriotic and the life of the party," according to CBS News Miami.

Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor

Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, was from Minnesota. Her husband Joey Amor told CBS News Minnesota that she was days away from ending her deployment and returning home to him and their two children.

Amor enlisted in the National Guard in 2005 as an automated logistics specialist, then transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006, CBS Minnesota reported. She previously deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019. Throughout her military career, she earned awards including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal, and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, CBS Minnesota said. She was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor. U.S. Army Reserve

Senator Amy Klobuchar paid tribute to Amor on Instagram, calling her an "avid gardener who made salsa from the peppers and tomatoes in her garden with her son, a senior in high school." Klobuchar said that Amor "also enjoyed rollerblading and bicycling with her fourth-grade daughter."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Amor "answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our state and nation." He added that "Minnesotans are wrapping our arms around her loved ones."

"She was almost home," Joey Amor told CBS Minnesota. "You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen, and for her to be one of the first – it hurts."

Sergeant 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Sergeant 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, was from Bellevue, Nebraska. Congressman Don Bacon said that he was a native of the area. The U.S. Army Reserve said he enlisted as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in 2006 and had two previous deployments in 2009 and 2019, both to Kuwait. He was awarded honors including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. He was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command.

Bellevue mayor Rusty Hike said that Tietjens was married, but did not share any other information about his family.

"Noah dedicated his life to the defense of freedom and answered the call to serve with courage, honor, and selfless commitment," Hike said in a statement.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens Brent Newton / U.S. Army Reserve

Nebraska flags were flown at half-staff in his honor, Nebraska Public Media reported. Governor Jim Pillen said he and his wife Suzanne were "deeply saddened" to learn of Tietjens' death and that they were "holding the Tietjens family close to our hearts during this unbelievably difficult time."

"Noah stepped up to serve and defend the American people from foreign enemies around the world — a sacrifice we must never forget," Pillen said on social media.

Sergeant Declan J. Coady

Sergeant Declan J. Coady, 20, was from West Des Moines, Iowa. He was an Eagle Scout who graduated from high school in 2023 and enlisted in the Army Reserve as an Army information technology specialist that same year, CBS affiliate KCCI reported. He was a sophomore at Drake University, where he studied cybersecurity, and was taking online classes while in Kuwait. He was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command. This was his first deployment.

Coady was promoted to sergeant posthumously. He had told his father the week before his death that he had been recommended for the promotion, KCCI reported. Coady's father told the Associated Press that his son was one of the youngest in his class but that he impressed his instructors.

Sgt. Declan J. Coady. Brent Newton / U.S. Army Reserve

"He was very good at what he did," Andrew Coady said.

"I still don't fully think it's real," Coady's sister Keira told KCCI. "I just remember all of our conversations about what he was going to do when he came back."

Coady earned honors including the the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon, the U.S. Army Reserve said.

"We mourn the loss of Sergeant Declan Coady, a young Iowan who heroically answered his nation's call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. "Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and ask all Iowans to join us in prayer for their healing and comfort."