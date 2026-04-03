American fighter jet shot down over Iran, 1 crew member rescued, U.S. officials say

Washington — A U.S. F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, and one crew member from the plane was later rescued by American forces, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.

The F-15E is flown by a two-member crew, and the search for the second crew member, a weapons system officer, is continuing, two U.S. officials said.

The jet was shot down by Iranian forces, the officials said, and the combat rescue mission ensued shortly after. An A-10 Warthog was part of the search and rescue mission when it took fire and was damaged. The Warthog pilot ejected over the Persian Gulf and was successfully recovered, according to the officials.

Two helicopters also took part in the search and rescue mission and successfully retrieved the F-15E pilot who had ejected, officials said. The helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board, according to the officials, who said the helicopter landed safely. All service members are receiving initial medical treatment and will be transported for further medical care.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard claimed it shot down a U.S. fighter jet over the middle of the country Friday morning. Photos and video circulating on social media and shared by Iranian state news outlets suggested at least one U.S. C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters were spotted flying low over central and southwest Iran, in what was described as an effort to locate and recover the crew.

CBS News reported earlier this week that the U.S. military had lost at least 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones over Iran since the war began, and three U.S. F-15 fighter jets were shot down over Kuwait in a "friendly fire incident" early in the conflict, but there were no casualties.

The downing of the jet Friday comes after repeated assertions by President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and military commanders of U.S. air superiority that largely deprived Iran of attack capabilities and air defenses during the war.

"Now in our fifth week of the campaign, it is my operational assessment that we are making undeniable progress. We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Thursday.

A local affiliate of Iran's state TV channel said Friday a prize was being offered for anyone able to "capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police."

The Associated Press said the TV broadcast included a written message urging viewers to shoot at any U.S. aircraft seen flying overhead.