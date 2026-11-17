A Pakistani man who was convicted of attempted terrorism and orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot at the direction of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, with potential targets including President Trump and former President Joe Biden, was sentenced to 27 1/2 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Asif Merchant was convicted in March — shortly after the start of the Iran war — on terrorism and murder-for-hire charges and faced up to life in prison. Merchant shuffled into court with a serious expression and shackled ankles, peering around the room. He had wavy gray hair and wore a tan prison outfit. He pressed a headphone to his ear, for an Urdu translation of the proceedings, watching the judge intently and bobbing in his chair as he learned his fate.

"This was an exceptionally severe crime, an extreme instance of terroristic violence," said Brooklyn-based U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, a Trump appointee. "No crimes are more serious than the targeted killing of a U.S. president or other U.S. officials."

Komitee called the "overlay of foreign influence" from Iran an aggravating factor, noting that Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. "The conduct we see here is not an isolated episode for that foreign actor," he said.

Merchant was accused of traveling to the United States to recruit criminal associates and hire hit men to carry out his scheme. The plot involved the assassination of a politician, stealing documents from a target's home and arranging a protest as a distraction after the murder occurred, according to court documents.

He was charged with one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and one count of murder for hire.

He testified in his own defense during the trial, and admitted that he had been recruited by a member of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's elite military branch that answers to the supreme leader. In addition to Mr. Trump and Biden, he testified that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was also a potential target of the plot.

To carry out the plot, Merchant reached out to a contact in the U.S. for assistance, but that person turned out to be a confidential source working with law enforcement. That confidential source, known by the pseudonym Nadeem Ali, ultimately connected Merchant with two alleged hit men who were actually undercover FBI agents. He paid them $5,000 each as down payments for the assassinations.

On the stand, Merchant claimed that he carried out the plot under duress, out of fear his wife and child in Iran would be harmed if he didn't comply. Merchant also has a wife and children in Pakistan. Prosecutors disputed his claim, saying there was no evidence that he had "fear for relatives." Iran has denied plotting to kill Mr. Trump or other high-ranking U.S. officials.

During sentencing, Komitee said the evidence was clear that Merchant was "highly motivated himself to do harm to this country." He said it was possible Merchant had some concern for his family's well-being in Iran, but did not accept the defense's characterization that was the sole motivation behind his actions.

The government pointed to Merchant's own social media posts as evidence, including a post of Mr. Trump's severed head with the words "coming soon" and "severe revenge."

According to trial exhibits, Merchant had searched for Trump campaign rally locations in 2024 and searched the address of at least one rally on Google Maps.

As a front for the plot, Merchant set up a garment business, and used terms related to articles of clothing as code words to communicate about the plan. He instructed the confidential source, who he thought was his associate, that "tee-shirt" meant protest, "flannel shirt" meant stealing and "fleece jacket" was to "commit the act of the game," indicating murder.

Merchant's lawyer Christopher Neff disputed that the garment business was a front during sentencing, calling it a real business. The prosecution pointed to a video of Merchant, played at trial, in which he told Ali that "the goal is not to make a profit, the goal is to launder money for the IRGC murder plot."

Neff told the judge that Merchant's plot was "never particularly likely to succeed," since the IRGC sent him to "kill a politician with Secret Service protection and extraordinarily tight security yet gave him almost no resources to carry it out."

"Mr. Merchant is simply not the monster that the government would like you to believe," said Neff. "He is an ordinary guy."

The government countered that the plot was "not farfetched … it was straight out of the IRGC playbook."

Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024, the day before the attempted assassination of Mr. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When Merchant was told about the Butler assassination attempt, he responded that what occurred at the rally was "the same thing he was sent here to do."

As the sentencing ended, Komitee wished Merchant the best, telling him: "No matter how serious the crimes of conviction, no human is to be judged entirely by the biggest mistakes they've made in their lives."

Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement after Merchant's sentencing: "The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable."

Neff told reporters after court, "While we're upset with the verdict and will appeal and are disappointed with the length of the sentence, we are grateful that Judge Komitee did not impose the draconian sentence that was requested by the government."

When asked what he thought of a Trump-appointed judge not giving Merchant a life sentence for a plot potentially targeting the president, Neff replied, "I think what it shows is that our judiciary remains independent, thankfully."