"They killed my wife": Husband of soldier killed in Kuwait blames command for her death

Joey Amor's wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was one of the first six Americans to die in the war with Iran. Their flag-draped caskets were met at Dover Air Force Base by the president and top military leaders in March.

"She was proud. She was constant. She was unwavering. She was dedicated," Joey Amor said of his wife.

The six Americans were killed in the first 24 hours of fighting when an Iranian drone hit an Army command post in Kuwait. It was Iran's deadliest strike against the U.S. military and shattered any perception that American troops were beyond the reach of an enemy, skilled in a new type of warfare.

"There are soldiers that are signing up now that are going to go," Joey Amor told 60 Minutes. "And they have to trust that what happened to my wife isn't gonna happen to them."

Nicole Amor served in the Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command, a unit for which her husband now says he doesn't "have anything nice to say."

"I love those soldiers. And my wife loved those soldiers," Joey Amor said. "But the command of the 103rd has handled this so poorly. And if I'm being frank, it's on them. They killed my wife. They killed these soldiers. And it's not political. There are individuals in that command that made choices."

Joey Amor 60 Minutes

Those choices by command have been the focus of an eight-month-long investigation into the first American deaths of the war. The day after the attack, on March 2, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth insisted the troops there were well-protected.

"Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately we call it a 'squirter,' that makes its way through," Hegseth said at the time. "And in that particular case it happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified. But these are powerful weapons."

The U.S. military had built up a significant presence in the Middle East. But in the weeks leading up to the Iran war, the Pentagon moved 90% of its ground forces out of Kuwait and away from Iran, fearing retaliatory strikes. But some 70 members of the 103rd, which handles logistics, were sent closer to the threat, to the small Army outpost known as Port Shuaiba — about 65 miles from Iran.

"The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that," Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, the 103rd's deputy chief of operations and a combat veteran, told "60 Minutes." "There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack."

Ramsbottom said the threat of a drone attack was well-known. It was raised to the unit commander, Brig. Gen. Clint Barnes, and Ramsbottom said he warned Maj. Gen. John Hinson, the two-star general overseeing logistics for the U.S. Central Command.

"I brought it up twice in various meetings, basically saying, 'Hey, I don't see how we're protected here,'" Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes. "He said, 'We don't have to worry about protection.'"

Ramsbottom said that's the reason he's speaking up about the incident.

"I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself, all the way down to my level," he said. "Yes, we did not plan this well. And this needs to be a lesson that we learn."

60 Minutes spoke with six soldiers who said they had seen U.S. intelligence before the war started that put Port Shuaiba on an Iranian list of targets.

Ramsbottom said they asked for a counter-drone defense system, and military brass said they'd try to get it sent out to them.

"It never arrived at Shuaiba. And we don't know if it was ever even ordered or requested," he said.

Major Stephen Ramsbottom 60 Minutes

This past week, Ramsbottom filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress, demanding an investigation into why there was no "dedicated protection against one-way attack drones." He also claims the site "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance."

The week before her death, Joey Amor said his wife told him she was worried about her unit's safety.

"It's the only time in 15 years that I've ever heard her like that," Joey Amor said. "She knew something was coming. They all knew something was coming."

At 9 a.m., the morning after the initial strikes on Iran, the soldiers at Port Shuaiba received the all-clear and went back to their workspace. Some 30 minutes later, the Iranian drone hit.

Nicole Amor was still breathing when soldiers loaded her into an SUV and drove her to a local Kuwaiti hospital, according to several soldiers who survived the attack.

"They were googling hospitals to try to take some of the soldiers to," Joey Amor said. "That's absurd."

Does he think she had a chance to survive if there was a proper plan in place? "I think my wife had a shot, yeah," he said.

Delivering the news of troops' deaths

When American troops are killed in action, it falls on fellow soldiers to deliver the news.

Joey Amor tried to shield their 10-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son from the two soldiers walking up their driveway.

"My daughter didn't understand," he said. "And my son said, 'I know.'"

Among the last to be notified was Tina Marzan, whose husband, Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, was among those killed. She said they had to use DNA to identify her husband.

"I think the drone hit them directly. And I don't know who knew that they were still in the building, in this metal shed that they were in," Tina Marzan said. "And I know they found his hat next to him and that's why they knew."

Tina Marzan, whose husband served for 36 years, got a visit from troops the night after her husband was killed.

"And immediately when you see them standing outside, you know," she said. "I just didn't want it to be real."

Michelle Tietjens, whose husband, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, was also killed in the Kuwait strike, had to break the news to her 13-year-old son.

"I gathered a few items that my son would want," she said. "One of 'em was his dad's sweatshirt that he left at home. An Army little teddy bear, and I went back to where my son was, and I had to tell him daddy wasn't coming home."

Investigation to be released to families this week

The Gold Star families told 60 Minutes they have received military honors and outreach from the Trump administration, but don't feel like they've gotten the full story about what happened and why.

Tina Marzan and Michelle Tietjens 60 Minutes

Tina Marzan summed up what she's heard from the Pentagon in the eight months since her husband died in one word: "Nothing." Michelle Tietjens was briefed by Army officials yesterday. She said they did not acknowledge any mistakes.

The Pentagon declined to answer whether the 103rd was denied adequate force protection. 60 Minutes also reached out to the two generals who allegedly ignored warnings about drone attacks. Hinson and Barnes did not respond to our request for comment.

The Army finished its investigation into the attack in June. This week, the families are finally being briefed on the results.

"You trust your leadership to put you in the best possible position," Joey Amor said. "And my wife's death, I already know, was preventable. I will not accept, 'That's the cost of war.'"