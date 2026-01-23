Thousands march through downtown Minnapolis protesting against ICE as state workers hold general strike
Hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities are closed Friday to protest the presence of federal immigration agents in Minnesota, as thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of downtown Minneapolis in a show of solidarity over the Operation Metro Surge crackdown.
Community members are asking for no work, no school and no shopping, calling it a "Day of Truth and Freedom."
Some small business owners have called on elected leaders to act to limit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.
Starting Friday at 2 p.m., a group began to march from The Commons in downtown Minneapolis to the Target Center, where a rally was scheduled to take place inside the arena.
Here's the latest on the ICE surge in Minnesota
- Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis on Thursday and blamed a "failure of cooperation" by local and state authorities for rising tensions and chaotic moments during the ongoing federal immigration crackdown.
- Border Patrol Commander at Large Greg Bovino alleged the Minneapolis Police Department has ignored the feds' requests for help, but the department denied receiving any such calls.
- Attorney General Pam Bondi announced three people, including local civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, have been arrested in connection with disrupting services at a church where a local ICE official serves as pastor.
- The Department of Homeland Security accused a man, without evidence, of abandoning his 5-year-old son as he fled federal agents. A day before, officials in the Columbia Heights Public School District said ICE agents used the boy as bait to lure his father into custody before detaining them both.
DHS confirms the detention of 2-year-old in south Minneapolis
A 2-year-old named Chloe was detained with her father as they drove home from a grocery store in South Minneapolis on Thursday, according to a benefit page created by Minneapolis city council member Jason Chavez.
Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Border Patrol arrested Elvis Tipan Echeverria of Ecuador and that the toddler's mother refused to take her so she was reunited with her father at a federal detention facility.
According to an emergency petition filed in federal court, a district judge granted an emergency injunction ordering Chloe's release into the custody of her lawyer. The child, a citizen of Ecuador who was brought to Minneapolis as a newborn, has a pending asylum application and is not subject to a final order of removal.
Photos show scope of protests in downtown Minneapolis
Crowds continue to grow in number in downtown Minneapolis Friday afternoon as protesters take to the streets to demand ICE forces withdraw from the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota.
2 activists arrested in protest at St. Paul church released
Two activists arrested in connection to a protest at a church where the leader of a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office serves as a pastor were released from custody on Friday afternoon.
The protest happened Sunday, as a group joined the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, before chanting "ICE out" and "justice for Renee Good."
Former Twin Cities NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong, St. Paul School Board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly were arrested Thursday, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
CBS News learned that Levy Armstrong and Allen were released from law enforcement custody at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, on Friday.
It's unknown whether officials have ordered Kelly's release.
Anti-ICE protest marches through downtown Minneapolis
Demonstrators are now marching through downtown Minneapolis, protesting the surge of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.
The march is heading from The Commons near U.S. Bank Stadium and will conclude at Target Center, where a rally will be held inside.
WCCO's Frankie McLister is following the march and will have more on the rally later.
Clergy members arrested at MSP while protesting ICE in Minneapolis
Dozens of faith leaders were arrested while protesting at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday, organizers say, as part of an effort to call for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in the area.
The protesters were calling on airlines, particularly Delta and Signature Aviation, to "stand with Minnesotans in calling for ICE to immediately end its surge in the state."
Multi-faith service draws hundreds, showing support for immigrant communities
Hundreds of people gathered at Temple Israel on Friday morning in Minneapolis for a multi-faith prayer service.
Faith leaders held the service to promote unity and dignity during a time of fear and uncertainty.
People from neighboring states even joined, saying it was a chance to come together and show support for immigrant communities in Minnesota.
Dispersal order issued at Whipple building for "unlawful protest," sheriff's office says
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it issued dispersal orders at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon for what it called an "unlawful protest" in the area.
Deputies for the "last few hours" were asking protesters to unblock an access road, though the group "was clear" they would not move, according to the sheriff's office.
Ice chunks have been thrown at "multiple vehicles," leading to broken windows, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies at the federal building have since given three dispersal orders.
"Individuals who do not comply with orders and those who continue unlawful behavior have been and will continue to be arrested," the sheriff's office said. "Please avoid the area."
The Minnesota State Patrol said it's responding to the facility and said "arrests will be made as necessary to address unlawful behavior and maintain public safety."
The Whipple building holds the region's federal immigration court.
Man ICE was targeting when detaining man in his underwear was already in custody, DOC says
A man being targeted by federal immigration enforcement agents earlier this week, when they instead detained a U.S. citizen in his underwear amid frigid Minnesota conditions, was already in prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
ChongLy Scott Thao says ICE burst into his home on Sunday without a warrant. Videos of the arrest quickly spread on social media.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says they were looking for two men accused of sex crimes, one of which was Lue Moua. The DHS earlier told the public Moua was at large, but MN DOC says that Moua has been in prison since 2024 on a kidnapping charge. Officials with the state's corrections department say that ICE should have known that Moua was being held.
According to DOC records, Moua is currently scheduled for release in January 2027, and has an active ICE detainer. DHS officials sought to blame the apparent confusion on the actions of Minnesota officials.
Minnesota secretary of state calls video of ICE detaining child "horrifying and shameful"
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon shared a video on social media showing an ICE agent chasing and detaining a child, calling it "a cruel disgrace."
The Associated Press independently verified the video, taken by Minneapolis resident Skylar Fehlen, who told the AP the teenager was in a car that hit a tree before the foot chase.
Fehlen said the teen was yelling for help before the ICE agent tackled and arrested him.
"ICE agents in Minneapolis chase, tackle, and handcuff a child in the freezing cold and snow while he yells 'I'm legal! I'm legal!'" Simon wrote on X. "How does this make us safer? How does this target 'the worst of the worst?' Horrifying and shameful."
Renee Good's independent autopsy says she was shot 3 times
An independent autopsy showed that Renee Good was shot three times by an ICE officer earlier this month — in the forearm, breast and head.
Good's family requested the independent autopsy, according to their attorneys.
The preliminary conclusions indicated that two of the gunshots — the forearm and breast wounds — were not immediately life-threatening. The forearm wound caused soft tissue hemorrhage while the one on her right breast didn't penetrate any major organs.
A third gunshot wound entered the left side of her head and exited the right side, the autopsy concluded. There was also a fourth wound, which was a graze "consistent with a firearm injury" but did not penetrate her body.
"We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case. The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and totality of circumstances. Additionally, our legal team will continue its unwavering and proactive advocacy for Renee's life and her family," said Antonio Romanucci, the lead attorney on the case.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that Good's manner of death was a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds.
Mayor Frey responds to federal insinuations that local law enforcement isn't cooperating with ICE
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out on insinuations shared Thursday by Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino that local law enforcement representatives are deliberately not cooperating with federal forces.
"If this was about safety, then there would be a whole lot of opportunity to partner and do it. But this is not about safety. It's not even about immigration. What we are seeing right now is that this is political retribution. It's about causing chaos on our streets," Frey told CNN's Sara Sidner. "(We) are getting targeted for doing one of the most basic things that we are required to perform as public servants. And for me, that's speaking on behalf of my constituents. That is a responsibility that I have, an obligation that I have that is written into our city charter."
Frey also responded to reporting about an obtained internal ICE memo, which suggests immigration agents have been entering people's homes without a warrant and empowers them to do so. While Frey said he didn't have enough information on that reporting to address it specifically, asked if he would agree that an administrative warrant is enough to warrant entering private residences, Frey said, "I'd say that it isn't."
"The guidance that we have given to people in the city of Minneapolis in the Know Your Rights campaign that we are running. And what we are telling people is that if they are going to enter a home -- a private residence, what they need is a judicial warrant, which is a warrant that is signed by a judge -- and the administrative warrant is not enough," Frey said.
Northeast Minneapolis coffee shop offering warm space for general strike participants on Friday
Many businesses will close their doors in protest Friday, but one business is doing much more than just shutting down to protest ICE.
Sitting in the heart of northeast Minneapolis's business district, Pillar Forum Cafe and Commodities has become a hub for people opposing ICE.
On Friday, Pillar Forum will join hundreds of others taking part in a "ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom," with its own take.
Vance acknowledges Minnesota Department of Corrections cooperating with ICE
In his visit to Minnesota, Vance appeared to acknowledge that the Minnesota Department of Corrections, overseen by Gov. Tim Walz, was cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"Look, if I was going to list the five agencies locally and statewide I'm most worried about, I wouldn't put the Department of Corrections on that list," Vance said in a news conference when asked by CBS News if the state was cooperating. "I think that while there are certain things we'd like to see more from them, they've hardly been the worst offenders."
Minneapolis pastor asks for groceries for congregation, and thousands come to help
Pastor Sergio Amezcua, who serves the congregation of Dios Habla Hoy, put out a call on social media for help for his community after ICE agents surged into Minnesota.
Thousands of people responded asking for help — and thousands more stepped up to provide it.