Trump is holding a campaign rally today in South Bronx. Opponents plan to protest.

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally Thursday in the South Bronx.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Crotona Park. Trump is expected to address the economy, crime and immigration.

At the same time, various labor and civil rights groups plan to hold a counter-rally in the park. The poster for that events reads, "Trump isn't welcome in the Bronx."

Trump's performance in New York City in the 2020 election was significantly better than in 2016. He received tens of thousands more votes citywide, with some of his greatest gains coming from the South Bronx, the Wall Street Journal reported. While President Joe Biden still won the city by a wide margin, Trump showed significant gains three state Assembly districts in the South Bronx - his greatest gains anywhere in city, the Journal reported.

Tonight's event is not the former president's first campaign stop in New York City. Last month, he visited a bodega in Upper Manhattan and then a construction site in Midtown.

At his first appearance, Trump met with the Bodegas Association at a store on West 139th Street, where then-clerk Jose Alba was charged in a deadly 2022 stabbing that was later ruled self defense.

A week later, he shook hands and posed for photos with construction workers outside the JP Morgan Chase Building at East 48th Street and Park Avenue.

"I'm going to make a play for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard, there was a very good poll that came out. Normally, a Democrat will win New York," he said at the time. "Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the greatest people and they're right behind me. They all want us to run, and we're going to run very hard in New York."

Trump has been in the city for his ongoing "hush money" trial, which is expected to wrap up closing arguments Tuesday.