Watch Live: Biden delivers apology in Arizona for Indian boarding school atrocities

President Biden is in Arizona on Friday to issue a formal presidential apology to Native American communities for the atrocities committed against Indigenous people during a 150-year era of forced federal Indian boarding schools.

The president chose to speak at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, although his apology is for all tribal communities that suffered. From 1819 through the 1970s, the federal government and religious institutions established boarding schools throughout the country to assimilate Alaska Native, American Indian and Native Hawaiian children into White American culture by forcibly removing them from their families, communities and belief systems. Many children who attended these boarding schools endured emotional and physical abuse, and hundreds of them died.

"I'm heading to do something that should have been done a long time ago," Mr. Biden told reporters before boarding Marine One on Thursday afternoon. "Make a formal apology to the Indian nations for the way we treated their children for so many years."

President Biden is greeted by members of a Native American community upon arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of the Interior, run by the first Native American Cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, conducted the first-ever federal investigation into the Indian federal boarding school era. It revealed that more than 500 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children's deaths occurred at 19 of the federal Indian boarding schools, and identified 53 marked and unmarked burial sites at school sites nationwide. The federal government often contracted with Presbyterian, Catholic and Episcopalian religious institutions to run the schools.

The report found that when children failed to meet standards or broke rules, they were subjected to corporal punishment, including "solitary confinement; flogging; withholding food; whipping; slapping; and cuffing." Oftentimes, older children were forced to inflict punishment on their younger classmates.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Arizona on Thursday, Haaland's voice broke.

"For more than a century, tens of thousands of Indigenous children, as young as 4 years old, were taken from their families and communities and forced into boarding schools run by the U.S. government and religious institutions," Haaland said. "This includes my own family. For decades, this terrible chapter was hidden from our history books. But now, our administration's work will ensure that no one will ever forget."