Trump, Harris rally in key states 12 days from Election Day On Thursday, former President Donald Trump is setting his sights on the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, both of which he lost in 2020. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is also looking to energize her base with a star-studded rally in Georgia, along with another in Texas on Friday. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Nikole Killion report.