Pennsylvania 2020 election results

Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential, a fact illustrated by their frequent visits during the campaign. Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania 13 times, while Biden made 16 trips, and both were here on the eve of the election.
The state has been leaning toward Biden in recent polls, and leading up to Election Day, he was still ahead in the CBS News Battleground Tracker. Since 2008, every presidential candidate to win in Pennsylvania has won the presidency.
It may be awhile before the state is called if the results are close, since some ballots may be accepted up to three days after Election Day.
Election Day
This is the first time in a general election that Pennsylvanians were able to cast ballots by mail without an excuse. During the June primary, fears of contracting COVID-19 at the polls drove mail voting numbers far higher than expected, causing some counties to take as long as two weeks to count their ballots -- and the final count changed the outcome in 10 other races on the ballot.
Mail ballots take longer to count than those cast in person. The process involves checking signatures, opening two envelopes and scanning ballots, whereas votes at the polls are simply digitally recorded by voting machines and backed up on paper.
Local officials asked the state legislature to allow them to begin some processing ahead of Election Day, which would have eased pressure considerably. The legislature had already voted to expand mail-in voting in late 2019, well before COVID-19 interceded. Though there was bipartisan support for early pre-canvassing, state GOP legislative leaders couldn't reach an agreement with Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
Now, at least seven counties say they won't even begin opening mail ballots until November 4, so the in-person votes on Election Day, which are expected to be heavily Republican, will be counted before the mail ballots, which are likely to favor Biden.
Because the mail ballots will be processed after the in-person voting on November 4, early unofficial results are likely to suggest that Mr. Trump is winning as the polls close, while Biden may have to wait to close the gap until mail ballots are counted.
Another factor is the state Supreme Court's decision to extend the deadline for counties to accept ballots returned by mail to three days after Election Day, so long as they don't show a postmark after November 3. That ruling came after the Postal Service warned the state's top elections official that it couldn't deliver and return ballots within the timelines set for the state's election. In the primary, over 100,000 mail ballots arrived at county offices after the election.
The U.S. Supreme Court may still overrule the state supreme court, though it denied a motion from the Pennsylvania GOP to halt the state court decision and expedite its appeal.
"I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election," wrote Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "That does not mean, however, that the state court decision must escape our review."
Counties are to segregate late ballots in case the Supreme Court rules in favor of Republicans and orders those late ballots not to be counted.
Pennsylvania also faces another potential problem with "naked ballots." The state requires voters to be given two envelopes with a mail ballot, the outer postmarked one and an inner secrecy envelope meant to protect the ballot from tampering.
Some voters overlooked the secrecy envelope during the primary, and most counties counted their votes anyway. State law doesn't explicitly say ballots lacking a secrecy envelope must be discarded, and counties to were advised to count naked ballots in the primary. But the state supreme court ruled in September "the only way to be certain that no fraud has taken place is to reject all naked ballots," a move that could hurt Democrats disproportionately because they were expected to vote by mail at a higher rate than Republicans.
State of the race
Mr. Trump trailed Biden by seven points in an October CBS News poll of likely Pennsylvania voters, but he's been behind and come back here before. He was eight points behind in CBS News polling the same month in 2016, but carried the state on Election Day.
He won 56 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties in 2016, but Hillary Clinton carried seven of the state's 10 most populous counties, a combination that brought the race down to fewer than 45,000 votes. Mr. Trump flipped three longtime Democratic strongholds in the state and lost only one county that voted for Mitt Romney in the election prior.
Historically, Democrats found strength in counties with and near manufacturing cities like Pittsburgh, Erie and Wilkes-Barre as well as in Philadelphia.
But the areas surrounding Pittsburgh, like Westmoreland county, have become increasingly Republican, voting more regularly for GOP presidential candidates. The number of registered Republicans surpassed Democrats this year for the first time in recent history. At the same time, the suburban counties outside Philadelphia have become more Democratic. Chester County became the last of Philadelphia's "collar counties" to switch to a Democratic candidate. Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery did so at different points in the last 15 years. Northeast Pennsylvania, once a coal mining powerhouse, has meanwhile become more Republican. In once reliably Democratic Luzerne County, the vote swing from the prior election there was over half the total number of votes Trump won the state by.
Pennsylvania is about 82% White, 12% Black, 8% Hispanic or Latino and 4% Asian. Mr. Trump won the votes of white men by 32 points in Pennsylvania against Clinton and narrowly lost among white women by 3 points, according to CBS News exit polling. He trailed among Black men by 69 points and Black women by 98 points. Clinton led by 4 points among college graduates and 22 among those with postgraduate degrees. But those with a high school degree or less went to Mr. Trump by 13 points.
The president's strength among White men has waned. Among men likely to vote, he led by just 5 points, in the latest CBS News poll, and he was trailing Biden by 18 points among women likely to vote in the state. Mr. Trump leads by 19 points among White likely voters without a college degree and trails by 21 points among those with at least a 4-year degree.
The issues
COVID-19
Pennsylvania has been devastated by COVID-19 with the state reporting 214,000 cases and nearly 9,000 deaths. Unemployment in the state soared to 16% in April, and only partially bounced back to 8.1% by September.
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order shutting down all "non-life sustaining businesses" statewide on March 19, immediately prompting unsuccessful lawsuits by Republican state legislators. The state largely reopened in June with some COVID precautions still in place, like reduced restaurant capacity. On his trips to Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump has called on Wolf to "reopen" the state. He has accused Wolf of trying to hurt his reelection chances by killing jobs in the state.
Fracking
Republicans have run ads and sent mailers in Pennsylvania alleging that Joe Biden would ban fracking, a position he has said he does not hold, and one that would be deeply unpopular here.
The Marcellus Shale boom helped rescue Pennsylvania's economy from the financial crisis. Driven largely by hydraulic fracturing, the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania employs 28,296 workers, the state labor department says. The industry continues to thrive in the state.
Still, warnings about environmental impacts of fracking and concern that compounds from the process could seep into the water supply have left Pennsylvanians divided. About 48% favor a ban, while 39% oppose one, according to a January Franklin and Marshall poll.
Manufacturing
Likely voters in Pennsylvania are nearly split on whether the president or Biden would be better for manufacturing jobs in the state, with 48% saying Mr. Trump and 46% saying Biden in the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll. Mr. Trump campaigned in the state in 2016 on bringing back industry, but the decline has continued. September Labor Department statistics show Pennsylvania lost more manufacturing jobs than any state from August 2018 to August 2019. For 83% of Pennsylvanians, the economy is a major voting factor, according to the poll.