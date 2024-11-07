President Biden to address the nation in aftermath of Trump victory

Washington — President Biden is set to address the nation Thursday morning in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The president, who until four months ago was seeking reelection himself, will address the nation on the election results and the transition of power, with his predecessor set to return to the White House.

Mr. Biden spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris over the phone on Wednesday to congratulate her on her campaign, despite the loss. In a statement, the president called Harris a "tremendous partner and public servant" who "stepped up and led a historic campaign."

"Her story represents the best of America's story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she'll continue writing that story," Mr. Biden said. He added what he said when he backed her to become the nominee: That selecting Harris as his running mate was "the best decision I made."

The president also spoke Wednesday with Trump, expressing his commitment to a smooth transition — and inviting the president-elect to a meeting at the White House.

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ben Curtis / AP

The former president "looks forward to the meeting," said Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung in a statement. He said Trump "very much appreciated the call."

Throughout the campaing, Mr. Biden repeatedly framed a possible Trump return to the White House as a threat to democracy, and the two men have been bitter rivals since they faced off in the 2020 presidential election. After Mr. Biden's victory, Trump stalled the transition of power as he refused to accept the results of the election.

Mr. Biden's address to the nation comes after Harris formally conceded the race Wednesday afternoon in a speech delivered from her alma mater, Howard University, where she stressed that the results of the election must be accepted while reiterating her commitment to a peaceful transfer of power.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," Harris said. She said that principle "distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny."

The vice president, who stepped into the campaign in late July, said that while she concedes the election, "I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign."

"Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves," Harris continued. "This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."