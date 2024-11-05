Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

Michigan live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Michigan live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Wisconsin live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Wisconsin live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Arizona live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Arizona live election results for the 2024 presidential race

See data for key 2024 election results across the U.S.

See data for key 2024 election results across the U.S.

Nevada live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Nevada live election results for the 2024 presidential race

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On