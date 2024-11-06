See which states Trump won in the 2024 election that he didn't win in 2020

How Trump's win unfolded, key states he flipped to secure victory

President-elect Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 election, claiming victory over Vice President Kamala in the race to the White House.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump is projected to win 291 electoral votes, 21 more than the 270 needed to clinch victory.

CBS News projected the former president and now president-elect will win multiple battleground states. Seven states were deemed battlegrounds this year– Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Although President Biden claimed victory in six of those seven states in 2020, Trump this year has won five. CBS News estimates Nevada, which has gone red since 2004, is lean Trump, while Arizona is rated as a toss up.

Here's a look at the states that the president-elect lost in 2020 but secured in 2024:

Georgia

Votes are still being counted in Georgia, but with 99% of jurisdictions reporting, Trump is leading by about 2 percentage points.

Trump's reclaiming of Georgia comes four years after he lost to Mr. Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes, which prompted him to unsuccessfully pressure state officials to "find" the votes needed to win.

Michigan

Michigan, after going to Mr. Biden in 2020, slipped back into Trump's pocket this year. With 99% of jurisdictions reporting results as of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, Trump was leading by a margin of 1.5 percentage points, or roughly 83,000 votes.

Mr. Biden secured Michigan four years ago by just over 150,000 votes.

Pennsylvania

Trump won the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes by 2.3%, or just over 150,000 votes as of Wednesday at 1:20pm ET. Votes are still being counted.

Mr. Biden defeated Trump in the Keystone state by 181,000 votes in 2020.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes returned to Trump this election by almost 30,000 votes compared to Harris as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. With 99% of the vote in, Trump led Harris in the state by just 1 percentage point.

In 2016, Trump ended Democrats' decades-long winning streak in Wisconsin when he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the race to the presidency.Prior to then, Democrats won the state in every presidential election since 1988.

However, Mr. Biden prevailed in Wisconsin 2020 by less than a percentage point.

Battleground states Biden won without a projected winner

Arizona

As of Wednesday morning, Arizona was still determined a toss-up by CBS News, but leaning red. Trump had 51.9% of the vote (1,160,374 votes) compared to Harris' 47.2% (1,053,650 votes) as of 11am on Wednesday.

In 2020, Mr. Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by .3%, or 1,672,143 votes. This marked only the second time Arizona voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1948, putting all eyes on the Grand Canyon State as a battleground in the 2024 election.

Nevada

Nevada's six electoral votes were leaning in Trump's direction Wednesday at 1:00pm ET by just around 5 percentage points, or 65,000 votes.

Mr. Biden won Nevada in 2020 by over 30,000 votes. The state has not gone for a Republican since 2004.