Watch CBS News

Cyber Monday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 113 best deals on Apple tech, TVs, PS5 restocks, laptops, tablets and more

get the free app
  • link copied

By Kaylyn McKenna, Fox Van Allen

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unwrapped Xmas present revealing tablet
Unwrapped Xmas present revealing tablet and other gifts Michael Blann / Getty Images

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Kohl's and more are all holding Cyber Monday sales right this very moment. There's no need to wait to save on this year's hottest tech: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JBL, Razer, Eero and other top brands are on sale now.

To help you keep track of all the best deals, we've started this Ultimate Cyber Monday Tech Deals Live Blog. It's your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for someone's stocking or a new $89 Lenovo tablet to put under the Christmas tree.

Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer's tech deals.

 

Walmart Cyber Monday: Score a sweet deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box

Walmart's Cyber Monday is on -- and you can get a great deal on an Apple TV HD streaming box while supplies last.

apple-tv.jpg
Apple Store via Amazon

Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It's $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale -- the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we've ever seen.

Apple TV HD (32 GB), $59 (reduced from $99)

$59 at Walmart

For more Walmart Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the the best deals you can get at Walmart's Cyber Monday.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get a $25 Roblox gift card for just $20 as an Amazon Cyber Monday Deal

roblox-square.jpg
Amazon/Roblox

If you've got a fan of Roblox on your holiday shopping list, Amazon's got the perfect deal for you: $25 Roblox gift cards are just $20 on Amazon for Cyber Monday​. It awards the recipient 2,200 Robux, good for purchasing items for their avatar and in-game perks.

$25 Roblox gift card, $20 (reduced from $25)

$20 at Amazon
By Fox Van Allen
 

The Google Pixel Watch is on sale now during the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale

The Google Pixel Watch is still a relatively new release, but Best Buy has it marked down by $50 as part of the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale.

google-pixel-watch.png
Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round body with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart-home devices. You can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from a connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. Comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch, $300 (reduced from $350)

$300 at Best Buy

For more great Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the top Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Cyber Monday sale: Get this MSI gaming laptop for only $449

There are plenty of great deals to be found on gaming laptops, accessories and more this Cyber Monday -- like this great deal on the 15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop.

15-622-msi-gf63-gaming-laptop.png
Walmart

You can save $183 on this MSI gaming laptop during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The laptop is built with a Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Microsoft Windows 11. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop, $449 (reduced from $632) 

$449 at Walmart
By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Cyber Monday deal: Get the Furbo dog camera for 30% off

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this Cyber Monday deal on the Furbo dog camera. 

furbo-dog-cam.png
Amazon

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet. 

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

$147 at Amazon
By Kaylyn McKenna
 

This Vankyo projector is only $50 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

vankyo-leisure-3-projector.jpg
Walmart

Turn any wall into a movie screen with this budget projector -- it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience. 

Best of all, you get this for a mere $50.

Vankyo Leisure 3 HD, $50

$50 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Pick up an outdoor Roku TV on sale now during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Want to watch TV in your backyard or by the pool? Not interested in paying full price? Then check out this deal on the 55" Elements 4K outdoor TV.

55-elements-outdoor-tv-roku.jpg
Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. The deal doesn't officially start until 7 p.m. EST, but Walmart+ members can shop the sale right now with special early access.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

$998 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $300 on the Samsung Book2 Pro

In the market for a new laptop? Then you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

book2.jpg
Samsung via Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.  

The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.  

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,050 (regularly $1,350)

$1,050 at Amazon

For more deals on laptops, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals that you can still get.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get the Nanit Pro baby monitoring system for for $100 off while you still can

nanit.png
Amazon

The top-rated Nanit complete monitoring system includes an HD baby monitor with a nightlight built in, plus a monitor stand, a band that tracks breathing, and sheets with printed patterns that aid in movement tracking. The monitor features a 1080p camera and two-way audio. In addition to monitoring your baby's movements, the system's camera tracks your baby's growth. 

Nanit pro complete monitoring system, $279 (reduced from $379)

$279 at Amazon

For more Amazon Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Cyber Weekend deals that you can still get.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro

On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot. 

MacBook Pro 16"
Apple

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag. 

16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

$2,000 at Amazon

For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon post-Black Friday deal: Save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5

Black Friday may be over, but you can still take advantage of this sweet Cyber Weekend deal on the Fitbit Charge 5.

fitbit-charge-5.jpg
Fitbit/Amazon

The latest incarnation of the popular Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep. 

Android users can even respond to text messages.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)

$100 at Amazon

Check out our guide to the best final Black Friday deals on Theragun, plus more fitness gift ideas for more deals on fitness trackers and accessories.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday: Get the iPad 9 for $270

Looking for a new iPad for yourself or a loved one this holiday season? Then you'll want to take advantage of this great deal on the Apple iPad 9.

apple-ipad-9.png
Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking. 

Available in two colors; prices vary.  

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $270 (reduced from $329)

$270 at Amazon

For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $125 on this robot vacuum and mop

Looking for a robot vacuum and mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon now.  

yeedi-vac-2.png
Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. 

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $225 after coupon (reduced from $350) 

$245 at Amazon

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for $74 more. 

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $299 (reduced from $450) 

$299 at Amazon

For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30

Walmart has a killer deal going on right now on the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device.

roku-ultra-lt.png
Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30. 

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)

$30 at Walmart

For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Black Friday deal: This gaming headset is $50 off right now

Attention gamers, this Turtle beach gaming headset is currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sale.

turtle-beach-stealth-600-gen-2-max-wireless-headset.jpg
Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now. 

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

$80 at Walmart

For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Govee smart outdoor string lights are up to 42% off on Amazon

Now that it's getting dark outside fairly early, you might want to light up your backyard with a set of outdoor smart lights. The Govee smart outdoor string lights are currently on sale during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

govee-string-lights.png
Amazon

These smart outdoor string lights are a great decorative lighting option for backyards. The color, lighting mode and brightness of the string lights can be controlled via the Govee smartphone app or an Amazon Alexa device. 

Govee smart outdoor string lights (48 feet), $48 (reduced from $70) 

$48 at Amazon

For larger outdoor spaces, there is also a longer option. It's currently on sale on Amazon -- be sure to apply the coupon before checkout.

Govee smart outdoor string lights (96 feet), $58 (reduced from $100)  

$58 at Amazon

For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday deal: Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

We've spotted a terrific Black Friday deal on Bose headphones -- $50 off. These top-rated headphones and earbuds make an excellent gift -- no matter if it's a personal upgrade, or a gift for Christmas or Hanukkah. 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They boast the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessors. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of using your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

$249 at Amazon
$249 at Bose

For more deals on top-rated earbuds, explore the best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $600 on this Razer gaming laptop

If you are in need of a new gaming laptop check out this hot Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook.

Razer Blade 13
Razer via Amazon

Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory. 

13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)

$1,400 at Amazon

For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Cricut Black Friday deal: The Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle is on sale for $169 at Walmart

Get crafty this holiday season with this Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle. The bundle is on sale now for $169 during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

cricut-explore-air-2-daybreak-machine-bundle.png
Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut. 

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

$169 at Walmart

For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Black Friday: Pick up a Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller for $49

Now is a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday. 

ps5-controller.jpg
Sony via Walmart

The controller features a stylish two-tone design and a reimagined light bar. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. Get it now while supplies last during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)

49

For more Black Friday Walmart deals, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale to shop today.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $300 on one of Sony's most popular cameras

Looking to get into photography or vlogging in the new year? Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this great deal on the Sony Alpha a7 III.

sony-alpha-a7-iii.png
Best Buy

The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video. 

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera, $1,900 (reduced from $2,200)

$1,900 at Best Buy

For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our round up of the Best Buy Black Friday sale: The best tech deals you can shop before Thanksgiving.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday deal alert: Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $80

Apple AirTags are great for tracking your luggage during holiday travels -- and they're on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

apple air tag deal
Apple via Amazon

Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.  

If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models). 

Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.  

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $80 (reduced from $99)

$80 at Amazon

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon. 

Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $30)

$25 at Amazon

For more great deals during the Amazon Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale

The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

beats-studio-buds.jpg
Amazon

These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)

$90 at Amazon

For more deals on top-rated earbuds, explore the best early Black Friday deals on headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get a 4K RCA smart TV for only $248 during the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Looking for a new 4K TV to watch your favorite holiday movies on? Then check out this deal on the 58" RCA 4K smart TV.

rca-58-inch-4k-smart-tv.jpg
Walmart

This 58-inch smart television with HDR automatically upscales content to 4K. At $200 it's an excellent deal for a 4K TV. The deal officially starts at 7 p.m. EST, but it's live right now for Walmart+ members.

58" RCA 4K smart TV with WebOS, $248 (reduced from $449)

$248 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts Sunday at noon. Here are the best deals you can get

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is 50% off on Amazon now

The Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum is one of the best robot vacuums on the market -- and for a limited time, you can get it for 50% off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

jetbot-with-clean-station.png
Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.  

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.  

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $399 (reduced from $799)

$399 at Amazon

For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save on a Google Nest Learning Thermostat now (and save on your energy bill too!)

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. You can control it via an app to get the house warm again before you return.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.  

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.  

You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Best Buy for $180 right now. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel. 

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $180 (reduced from $249)

$180 at Best Buy

For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our round up of the Best Buy Black Friday sale: The best tech deals you can shop before Thanksgiving.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Robot vacuum deal alert: Save $220 on the Roborock Q5+ now

Amazon is currently offering a major discount on the popular Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum during its Black Friday sale. Get the self-emptying vacuum for 31% now.

roborock-q5-plus-robot-vacuum.jpg
Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying. 

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 (reduced from $700)

$480 at Amazon

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit more money. 

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $300 (reduced from $430)

$300 at Amazon

For more great savings on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot, Eufy, Roborock and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548 at Walmart

The television deals at Walmart Deals for Days sale have been hot hot hot -- so hot that they've been selling out, and fast. So you'll want to hop on this Walmart Black Friday TV deal while you can: The retailer is offering a 70" Samsung 4K TV for $548.

samsung-70-inch-tv-walmart.jpg
Samsung

This smart television automatically upscales your favorite TV shows and movies to 4K. It features a clear, crisp picture with HDR and an auto game mode that minimizes input lag.

70" Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $548 (reduced from $628)

$548 at Walmart
By Fox Van Allen
 

The Apple Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

There's no question: The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most powerful smartwatch, ever. Right now, for Black Friday, you can save $60 on this 4.7-star-rated wearable at Amazon.

apple-watch-ultra.png
Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (reduced from $799)

$739 at Amazon
By Fox Van Allen
 

Score a Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for only $149

This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $149.

gateway-notebook.png
Walmart

"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, old school RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it. It's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $149 (reduced from $199)

$149 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now

Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. (The retailer will also have limited quantities of PS5 consoles available in stores.)

ps5.jpg
Walmart

We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait -- head over to the Walmart website now.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

$559 at Walmart

While you're on your way to Walmart, you should check out .

By Fox Van Allen
 

Walmart Black Friday deal: Save on the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle

Explore virtual reality with this fun holiday bundle. It's on sale now at Best Buy during the retailer's early Black Friday sale.

meta-quest-2-resident-evil-bundle.png
Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)

$350 at Walmart
By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Gaming deal alert: The Logitech gaming racing wheel is 50% off on Amazon

Looking for a fun gaming gift for the family? Check out this sweet deal on the Logitech gaming racing wheel at Amazon.

logitech-g-racing.png
Amazon

This gaming racing wheel is compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as PC gaming. The wheel offers a more immersive experience for racing games. It provides 900-degree rotation and customizable pedals for enhanced control.

Logitech gaming racing wheel, $200 (reduced from $400) 

$200 at Amazon

For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop today: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Deals for Days: Score the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum for $299

Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. 

ecovacs-deebot-n8-plus.jpg
Walmart

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life. An auto-empty cleaning base is included.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $299 (reduced from $699)

$299 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

You can get a MacBook Air for only $799 now during the Amazon Black Friday sale

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you'll want to check out this unbeatable deal on the 13" MacBook Air. During Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can snag the M1 MacBook Air for only $799.

202-macbook-air.png
Amazon

This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $799. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook. 

13" MacBook Air (2020, space gray), $799 (reduced from $999) 

$799 at Amazon

13" MacBook Air (2020, gold), $799 (reduced from $999)

$799 at Amazon

For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday: the Garmin Vivoactive fitness tracker is 45% off

The Garmin Vivoactive is an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts -- and for a limited time you can get it for 45% off on Amazon.

garmin-vivoactive-4.jpg
Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45% off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications. 

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen. 

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured 

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)

$180 at Amazon

For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Black Friday deal alert: Get an Apple TV for $80

The second-generation Apple TV is currently on sale during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can save $100 on the device right now.

apple-tv.jpg
Apple Store via Amazon

This bestselling Apple streaming box is rated 4.7 stars at Walmart, with reviewers praising its speed and the redesigned remote that effortlessly pairs with your television. Use it to monitor your smart home, or watch the latest TV shows and movies

Apple TV 4K (second generation, 32 GB), $100 (regularly $199)

$100 at Amazon

For more great savings during the Amazon early Black Friday sale, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop before Thanksgiving: Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, 4K TVs and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

The new AirPods Pro 2 are only $200 right now

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's latest AirPods release -- and they're on sale now at the lowest price we've seen. 

airpods-pro-2.png
Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you. 

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. 

Get the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Amazon now. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

$200 at Amazon
$200 at Walmart

For more great deals on AirPods and earbuds, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on headphones.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

The next PS5 restock is happening today at Walmart

Walmart will be restocking the PlayStation 5 gaming console today, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST. This PS5 restock is available to all customers -- no Walmart+ membership is required.

You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.

If you miss your chance today, you've got one more opportunity to score a PS5 this week -- Walmart will be restocking the console in stores for Black Friday. Most Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time Friday, Nov. 25.

By Fox Van Allen
 

This 70" Vizio 4K smart TV is Walmart's most popular Black Friday deal right now

Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

70-inch-vizio-tv-walmart.jpg
Vizio via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.

We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home/Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.

70" Vizio 4K smart TV, $448

$448 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

This Lenovo laptop is only $179 at Walmart

Right now, you can score a crazy good deal on a Lenovo Ideapad 1i  at Walmart during the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

ideapad-1i-intel-14.png
Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on. 

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)

$179 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Deals for Days sale: This is your chance to get an Apple Watch for only $149

If you are looking for an ultra-affordable Apple Watch for yourself or a loved one this holiday season you'll want to check out this deal. Right now, Walmart is offering the 1st generation Apple Watch SE for $149.

Apple Watch SE
Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone. 

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279) 

$149 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get AirPods for only $79 now at Walmart

If you don't mind getting an older model of the Apple AirPods you can score a great deal right now at Walmart, The Apple AirPods 2nd generation are only $79 now during Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.   

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).  

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)

$79 at Amazon

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Deals for Days: Get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for $299

If someone on your holiday shopping list asked for a Nintendo Switch this year, you'll want to check out this great bundle.

switch-mario-kart-bundle.png
Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $299 (reduced from $399) 

$299 at Walmart

For more great savings during the Walmart Deals for Days sale, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Best Buy Black Friday: Snag this limited-edition Lovesac Xbox bundle

Still looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? Check out this new Lovesac Xbox bundle that just dropped at Best Buy.

lovesac-xbox.png
Best Buy

This limited-edition holiday bundle is only available at Best Buy. The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console along with a 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Lovesac SuperSac and a limited-edition Xbox Lovesac cover. The Lovesac SuperSac is a popular beanbag chair designed for cloud-like comfort. This is the perfect cozy gift for the gamer in your life. Though you might want to jump on this deal soon, as the bundle is only available for a limited time while supplies last.

Lovesac Xbox bundle, $1,350 (reduced from $1,800) 

$1,350 at Best Buy

For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon deal alert: Get a Kindle Paperwhite for only $95

If your new years resolution is to read more, you may want to invest in a Kindle. Right now, one of the most popular models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

paperwhitebundler.png
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Right now, Amazon is offering a great deal on both the ad-supported and ad-free Kindle Paperwhite models.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $95 (reduced from $140)

$95 at Amazon

For a modest increase in price, you can get the ad-free version. 

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-free), $115 (reduced from $160)

$115 at Amazon

For more Amazon device deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

PlayStation 5 restock alert: A PS5 restock is happening at Walmart in one hour

The PlayStation 5 has been hard to find this year, but you have a chance to score one today at Walmart.

ps5-god-of-war-bundle.jpg
Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website. An exclusive Walmart+ member restock begins at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 21. (There will be another console restock on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for all shoppers.) 

Walmart has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock for Walmart+ members. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Check stock now at Walmart

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Check stock now at Walmart
By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today for Walmart+ members

Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today to kick off this week's Deals for Days sale. Find out how to get your hands on this popular console just in time for the holidays.

xbox-x.png
Microsoft

Because the restock is a Walmart+ member exclusive, you're going to want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of the noon EST drop time. That way, you'll be ready to go the moment today's restock happens. (You must be a paid member -- free trials are not eligible to participate in this Xbox Series X restock.)

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games. 

Xbox Series X console, $500

Check availability now
By Kaylyn McKenna
 

This shark self-emptying robot vacuum is 50% off

Self-emptying robot vacuums take the hassle out of cleaning. They do the hard work for you -- and you don't even have to worry about constantly emptying out the vacuum. Right now, you can score this Shark self-emptying robot vacuum for 50% off.

shark-self-emptying.png
Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find. 

This Shark model comes with a 60-day capacity cleaning base. 

Shark robot vacuum XL with self-emptying base, $299 (reduced from $599)

$299 at Amazon

For more great deals on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday 2022 robot vacuum deals.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday: Make Holiday clean-up a breeze with this Braava robot mop

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner can keep your floors fresh and clean throughout the holidays. Right now, you can save $150 on this top-rated robot mop during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

irobot-braava-jet-m6.png
Amazon

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaner delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more. The mop learns the layout of your home and builds a customized smart map to clean in neat rows without missing a spot. The mop can also be used to target small areas for spills or other messes.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 mop is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the iRobot mobile app. 

iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $299 (reduced from $450)

$299 at Amazon

For more deals on robovacs, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Echo Dots are 50% off right now during the Amazon Black Friday sale

Amazon unveiled updated versions of the Echo Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock last month -- and they're already on sale now during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

echo-dot.png
Amazon

These new Echo Dot smart speakers deliver double the bass of the previous generation. They also have a new temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display. 

These new Echo Dot products will come with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. 

Amazon Echo Dot, $25 (reduced from $50) 

$25 at Amazon

You can also get the Echo Dot with Clock on sale now. 

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $40 (reduced from $60) 

$40 at Amazon

Amazon also has a kid-friendly owl and dragon designs. The device comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to child-appropriate games, books and videos. 

Amazon Echo Dot Kids, $30 (reduced from $60) 

$30 at Amazon

For more Amazon device deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

The Samsung S22 Ultra is on sale now for as low as $860

Righ now, you can score a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during Amazon's early Black Friday deal.

s22ultra.png
Samsung

The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB), $860 (reduced from $1,200) 

$860 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $983 (reduced from $1,300) 

$983 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,097 (reduced from $1,400) 

$1,097 at Amazon

For more deals on Samsung smartphones and devices, check out the best Black Friday Samsung deals this week.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now

The Google Nest thermostat is the best-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's early Black Friday sale.

Google Nest Thermostat Charcoal
Google via Amazon

The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and controlling your energy bill this winter.

Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)

$90 at Amazon

For more smart home deals and gift ideas, check out our smart home holiday gift guide.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

iRobot's most affordable robovac is on sale now

The iRobot Roomba 694 is already one of the most affordable robot vacuums in the Roomba lineup, but right now you can get it at an even more affordable price during Amazon's early Black Friday deal.

irobot3.jpg
Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. 

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed." 

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

$179 at Amazon

For more deals on robovacs, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Samsung's Black Friday sale is heating up. Right now, you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

galaxy-book-pro-360.jpg
Samsung

Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery. 

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)

$950 at Samsung

For more deals on Samsung devices, check out our roundup of the best deals at the Samsung Black Friday sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon Black Friday deals: The Google Pixel 7 is now on sale

One of the season's most-wanted smartphone holiday gifts, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale now during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

pixel-7-pro.png
Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25 percent higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.  

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20 percent wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom. 

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $750 (reduced from $899)   

$750 at Amazon

For more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon deal alert: Score major savings on Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablets

Looking for a great deal on the perfect holiday gift for your kids this year? Check out this unbeatable deal on the new Amazon Fire 8 Kids and Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablets.

amazon-fire-hd-8-kids.png
Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions. 

The Fire HD 8 Kids is on sale now for 47% off on Amazon The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case. 

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150) 

$80 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft. 

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150) 

$80 at Amazon

For more Amazon device deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get a Blink outdoor camera system for up to 50%

Keep a lookout for porch pirates and secure your home during holiday travels this season with Blink outdoor cameras. Right now, you can get a new Blink outdoor camera system for up to 50% off.

blinkoutdoor.png
Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

$60 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250) 

$125 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor camera kit (5 pc.), $190 (reduced from $380)

$190 at Amazon

For more smart home deals and gift ideas, check out our smart home holiday gift guide.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99

This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.

samsung-2-1-in-soundbar.png
Walmart

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system. 

Samsung 170W 2.1ch soundbar, $99 (reduced from $130)

$99 at Walmart

For more Walmart Black Friday finds, read Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

This 4K mirrorless camera is 29% off

Want to capture your holiday memories in 4K? Check out this deal on the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera.

panasonic-lumix-g7.png
Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera is a 16-megapixel camera with 4K video capabilities. It offers flexible connectivity options with a 3.5 millimeter external mic port, 2.5 millimeter remote port, USB 2.0 compatibility, and a micro HDMI port.

"What a camera you're getting for this price point! The Panasonic G7 is the sixth camera in their G series line, and I have to say they have finally nailed it. This camera sits right in the sweet spot of performance, size and price. It is considered a mid-level camera but can do just about anything the higher end models can," a verified review stated. 

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless digital camera, $498 (reduced from $700) 

$498 at Amazon

For more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 40" Roku TV for $98

Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal with CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) is this 40-inch television with the Roku operating system built in.

onn-roku-tv.jpg
Walmart

Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. Accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap on this 1080p TV.

40" Onn Roku TV, $98

$98 at Walmart

For more Walmart Black Friday finds, read Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

By Fox Van Allen
 

Hot Alexa deal: Save $50 on Amazon Echo Buds now

The Amazon Echo smart speaker line is a smart home favorite, but did you know that Amazon also makes Amazon Echo Buds? Check out these top-rated earbuds while they're on sale now.

cbsnews-earbuds-amazon-echo-buds-2.jpg
Amazon

Echo Buds are premium earbuds with great sound and a more budget-friendly price tag. They offer many of the same features as the Apple AirPods Pro, including noise cancellation (with pass-through mode) and IPX4 water resistance. A hands-free Amazon Alexa voice assistant is built in too.

Amazon Echo Buds 2, $70 (reduced from $120)

$70 at Amazon

For more Amazon Echo and Alexa deals, check out our roundup of the the best Black Friday deals on Amazon tech: Kindles, Echo, Fire TV and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $1,000 on this Samsung Neo QLED TV

Samsung is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this 65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV. If you're looking for a new TV for streaming or gaming, you'll want to check out this deal before it's gone.

samsung-tv-gaming.jpg
Samsung

This Samsung smart TV is a great option if you prefer a QLED Display rather than an OLED display. While some prefer OLED TVs because they provide a crisper display, some gamers don't like it because of concerns about burn-in. 

Samsung offers a couple of great gaming-specific features in their QLED 4K TV Series. The first is super ultrawide gameview, a setting that adjusts your screen ratio to 21:9 or 32:9. It also has game bar, an onscreen menu designed for gamers. You can make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, FPS, HDR and wireless headset settings, and even conduct an input lag check while playing. 

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)

$1,600 at Samsung

For more Black Friday TV deals, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on gaming TVs for PS5, XBox X and high-end PC gamers.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Best Buy Black Friday deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $299

The Samsung Watch 5 is the perfect smartwatch to gift the Android users in your life this holiday season -- and it's on sale now at Best Buy.

samsung galaxy watch 5
Samsung via Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $299 (reduced from $379)

$299 at Best Buy

For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of the 13 best tech deals at Best Buy you can shop today.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $800 on this premium gaming monitor from Samsung

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you won't want to miss this sale on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor. Right now on Amazon, the monitor is $800 off.

samsungg9.png
Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount. 

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

$1,500 at Amazon

For more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save up to $500 on a MacBook Pro

Apple Macbooks are great laptops, but they tend to come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, you can score the latest MacBook Pro on sale now for up to $500 off during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

macbook-pro-14.png
Amazon

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.  

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)

$1,600 at Amazon

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)

$2,000 at Amazon

Tons of other popular Apple products are on sale now. Check out our Apple deals roundup to find the best savings on Apple AirPods, iPads and more.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Get the Apple Watch 8 for its lowest price all year

The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's already $50 off at Walmart and Amazon during the retailers' early Black Friday sales. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8, full stop.

apple-watch-8.png
Apple

The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)

$349 at Amazon
$349 at Walmart

There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Click here to see this week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

By Fox Van Allen
 

The new second generation Apple AirPods Pro are on sale now for their best price yet

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still a fairly new release, but Amazon already has them on sale now. These earbuds are one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year -- so you might want to grab a pair for a friend or family member while they're on sale now.

airpods-pro-2.png
Amazon

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

$230 at Amazon

To explore more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Today's top streaming deal: Get the Amazon Fire TV Cube for 50% off

In need of some entertainment for the holidays? Consider the Amazon TV Fire Cube. This streaming device is 50% off right now and can be used to stream all of your favorite shows and holiday movies.

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

$60 at Amazon

There are plenty of other popular streaming devices on sale now at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals on streaming sticks and devices to find the best savings.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $99 on AirPods Max headphones

The trendy AirPods Max headphones are $99 off now on Amazon. These stylish headphones are popular on TikTok, where users that consider them a "hot girl walk" essential.

apple-airpods-max.jpg
Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

$450 at Amazon

If the AirPods Max isn't your thing, don't worry. There are plenty of other excellent deals on headphones and earbuds now. Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on headphones.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Amazon's newest premium smart TV is on sale now

This Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV was just released last month, but Amazon already has it on sale for $200 off as an early Black Friday deal.

amazon-fire-qled-tv.png
Amazon

The Amazon Fire Omni TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in. Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

 65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

$600 at Amazon

For more deals on Amazon FIre TVs, streaming sticks and more, check out our roundup of the best deals on Amazon devices.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart Deals for Days: The Roku Ultra LT streaming stick is only $30

The Roku Ultra LT streaming stick is one of Walmart's hottest deals during this week's Deals For Days sale.

roku-ultra-lt.png
Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30. 

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80 

$30 at Walmart

There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Click here to see this week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Walmart doorbuster: Save $1,050 on this Samsung robot vacuum

Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.

samsung-jet-bot.jpg
Samsung via Walmart

This is an absolutely unbeatable deal on an excellent robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly. 

Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $1,299)

$249 at Walmart

There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Click here to see this week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save $95 on this Amazon Ring alarm bundle

If you're planning to go out of town this holiday season, you may want to invest in a Ring security system so that you can keep an eye on your home while you are away. Right now, this popular Ring bundle is $95 off on Amazon.

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Ring/Amazon

This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.  

As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).   

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $290 (reduced from $385)

$290 at Amazon

For more smart home deals and gift ideas, check out our smart home holiday gift guide.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Save up to $300 on the Amazon Fire Omni 4K TV

The Amazon Fire Omni TV is one of the most popular smart TVs of 2022. Right now, you can save yup to $300 on this TV as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

cbsnews-amazon-fire-tv.jpg
Amazon


The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV. 

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary. 

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $450 (reduced from $560) 

$450 at Amazon

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)

$720 at Amazon

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)

$750 at Amazon

To explore more top Amazon deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

By Kaylyn McKenna
 

Snag a pair of Beats Solo3 headphones for half price at Amazon today

Beats Solo3
Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 are a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The best part? Right now, you can get a pair of Beats Solo3 for $99 at Amazon -- less than half its regular price.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

$99 at Amazon

For more sale-priced headphone options, check out the best Black Friday deals on headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Bose QuietComfort and more.

By Fox Van Allen
 

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to the lowest price we've seen this year

As part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale, Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to $69. We've seen these popular earbuds on sale for around $99 through several other early Black Friday sales, but right now you can get them for the lowest price of the year at only $69.

Samsung Galaxy Live