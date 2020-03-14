Coronavirus updates: House passes aid package after Trump declares national emergency

Coronavirus updates: House passes aid package after Trump declares national emergencyDownload the free app
Every aspect of modern life is being hit as sweeping measures are rolled out in an effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump declared a national emergency Friday "to unleash the full power of the federal government."
"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," the president said, as stocks rose sharply to regain some of their recent losses.
Hours later, the House overwhelmingly approved legislation to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading virus.
Central to the aid package are free testing, sick pay and family leave provisions. The legislation also offers three months of paid medical and family leave. And small and mid-sized employers will be reimbursed through tax credits.
Voting in the Senate is not yet set, but senators were scheduled to return Monday. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects most senators will want to "act swiftly."
President Trump announced a range of actions including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations. He also denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available. His administration has been criticized for being too slow to respond.
Amid the outbreak – and the mounting response — Disney World is closing. Broadway shut its doors. Schools are closing and large gatherings are being banned. The Boston Marathon and the Masters Tournament are now postponed. The NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer have suspended their seasons.
While about half of the more than 145,000 people who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered, the toll in human lives is staggering. More than 5,400 people have died, including dozens of people in the United States — and it's expected to get much worse before it gets better.
Apple closing all stores outside China
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced overnight that the company is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27.
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he tweeted.
White House physician says Trump does not currently need to be tested
President Trump's physician said late Friday that Mr. Trump does not currently need to be tested for coronavirus, despite coming into contact with two people who later tested positive.
"Last weekend, while hosting the Brazillian delegation at Mar-A-Lago, the President briefly came in contact with an individual who 3 days later began showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19," Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum. "This evening we learned of another dinner guest, this one sharing the table with the President and White House delegation, who was symptom-free until this morning and has since tested positive for COVID-19."
Conley said Mr. Trump's exposure to the first patient was "extremely limited," and that while his contact with the second was more prolonged, "all interactions occurred before any symptom onset. He added that the interactions would be characterized as "low risk" and that there was no indication for home quarantine.
"Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated," Conley wrote. The memo comes after Mr. Trump faced questions from the press about whether he would be tested.
California reports fifth coronavirus death
The Santa Clara County public health department reported the county's second death from coronavirus on Friday night, bringing the state's death toll to five and the nationwide death toll to 51.
In a Facebook post, the department described the patient as a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized on March 9.
Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of Smoothie King Center employees
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, impacting the physical and financial well-being of people around the world, many others are stepping up to help those in need. Most recently, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has announced that he will pay the salaries of all of the employees of Smoothie King Center, the home arena of his NBA team, after the NBA suspended the season for at least 30 days.
In a post on Instagram, Williamson said "some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center." He also said they have been "incredibly welcoming and supportive" since he was drafted in June 2019.
"These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus," he wrote. "My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days."
President Trump tweets support for coronavirus bill to aid families
After a day of seemingly precarious negotiations, President Trump late Friday night tweeted his support for a bill to aid families impacted by the coronavirus.
"I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening," Mr. Trump wrote. "This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers."
"I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" Mr. Trump added. "I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST. Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!"
The tweets come hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she'd struck an agreement with the administration on the terms of the bill. Pelosi said the legislation includes paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. It also enhances unemployment insurance, increases federal funds for Medicaid and adds funding for food assistance programs.
Watch: Frustrations grow over lack of testing kits
The U.S has fallen far short in its capacity to test Americans for the virus, sparking frustrations nationwide. But there are some encouraging signs: Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS said they'll open up their parking lots for drive-thru testing.
