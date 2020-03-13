Live

Watch live: Trump speaks from the White House as coronavirus alters American life

President Trump announced he's holding a press conference on Friday, shortly before the markets close for the week, as his administration tries to wrap its arms around the escalating coronavirus crisis. "I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted Friday morning

The president continues to tout his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic but has faced strong criticism amid coronavirus testing failures.

As the virus spreads, American life is being altered by cancellations, postponements and closures.

How to watch Trump's press conference

The president's last televised appearance was on Wednesday, when he gave an Oval Office address to the nation that resulted in confusion. He announced European travel restrictions and mistakenly announced trade restrictions.   

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since 1987 and trading was halted briefly as markets plunged. On Friday, Wall Street regained its footing

There were more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

The Trump administration still can't say exactly how many people have been tested for the virus.

Amid the outbreak, Disney World is closing. Broadway is shutting its doors. Schools are closing and large gatherings are being banned. The Boston Marathon and the Masters Tournament are now postponed, according to announcements made Friday. 

March 13, 2020

