NBA player jokingly touched reporters' microphones before he was reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus

A viral video has resurfaced showing NBA player Rudy Gobert jokingly touching reporters' microphones and phones just days before he reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, the NBA suspended games "until further notice."

The footage by CBS affiliate KUTV shows the Utah Jazz star making a joke out of the coronavirus scare by playfully putting his hands all over the audio equipment during a media availability on Monday.

Video shows Rudy Gobert, an NBA player who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, touching microphones with his hands after speaking with reporters on Monday https://t.co/ekxauQo8KV pic.twitter.com/pd7Q9vJkCz — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, he became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, ESPN and The Associated Press reported. The test result came out shortly before the cancellation of Wednesday night's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some sports journalists who cover the team were impacted by the microphone stunt. Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, Tony Jones of The Athletic and Sarah Todd of the Deseret News had to be tested for coronavirus, according to Larsen.

I'm told that myself, @Tjonesonthenba, @NBASarah will all be tested by the Oklahoma health department, who are here in the arena tonight. I'm still sitting on the arena floor. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

Less than a day later, teammate and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Jazz issued an updated statement on Thursday, saying: "We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward."

The NBA said teams that played Utah in the last 10 days should self-quarantine. The Jazz recently came back from a four-game road trip where they played the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers at their home arenas — and Gobert played in them all. The Jazz also played the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday. The Raptors tested their players for coronavirus and await the results, according to the team.

Donovan Mitchell spoke out about his diagnosis on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support. "I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help," he said.