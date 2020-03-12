NBA season suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced in a statement Wednesday. The test result was reported before the cancellation of Wednesday night's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The player wasn't at the game, the league said.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

The Jazz said the player tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The player's symptoms diminished over the course of Wednesday, the team said, but officials opted to test him as a precautionary measure. The player is in the care of Oklahoma City health officials.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions," the statement said.

Several fans said they were initially confused when officials announced that the game was canceled. Others understood why the decision was made.

"It's completely understandable. The players' safety is of the utmost importance. I can't be upset over them canceling the game like that. This is a severe crisis," Hayden McCabe told CBS affiliate KWTV.

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets was underway when the league said the season would be suspended. That game, however, was allowed to finish.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban said he was "very concerned" about the situation but said, "it's bigger than basketball."

"This is a global pandemic where people's lives are at stake," Cuban told reporters after his team's win. "I'm a lot more worried about my kids, my mom is 82 years old, and talking to her, and telling her to stay in the house, than I am about when we play our next game."

Several players, including LeBron James, reacted to the news on Twitter.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020

The NBA's announcement comes as officials grapple with the outbreak across the country, where more than 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported. Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA said fans would not be allowed to attend the upcoming men and women's basketball tournaments.