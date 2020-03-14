Georgia postpones presidential primary originally scheduled for March 24

Georgia election officials are postponing the scheduled March 24 presidential primary amid the coronavirus outbreak. The primary will now be held on May 19, when Georgia's other 2020 primary elections are scheduled to be held.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began March 2, will be halted. Early voting will resume closer to May 19.

Earlier Saturday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency. At least 66 people in Georgia have tested positive for coronavirus and one person died, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The move comes one day after Louisiana announced it would be delaying its primary until June 20, although the state could potentially lose half its delegates for having the primary after the June 9 date.

Four states are still scheduled to go to the polls on Tuesday: Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Sunday's scheduled debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will take place, but will no longer have an audience and has been moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C..