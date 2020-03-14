What's included in the coronavirus response bill passed by the House?

The House passed a coronavirus relief bill shortly after midnight on Saturday following lengthy negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The bill passed on a bipartisan basis with President Trump's endorsement.

It will be considered by the Senate next week, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cautioned that Republican senators will have to thoroughly read the 110-page bill before bringing it to a vote.

The package addresses the potentially devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, including measures on free testing and paid sick leave.

Here's what's included in the legislation:

Free coronavirus testing: Federal health providers such as Medicare and Medicaid, and private health insurers, are required to provide free testing.

Employees of companies with fewer than 500 employees and government staffers may take up to 12 weeks of protected family and medical leave, including two weeks at full pay, with any additional weeks taken with no less than two-thirds of the employee's usual pay, to either quarantine or seek preventative care. Small and mid-sized businesses would receive tax credits to pay for medical and family leave of up to 100% of the wages they pay out. Employers with fewer than 500 employees are required to provide two weeks of sick leave at full pay for employees who are seeking treatment for the virus. Self-employed individuals would also receive tax credits to receive paid leave. Workers would be eligible for paid sick leave if they have a child whose school or childcare facility is closed due to the coronavirus. These employees are required to receive not less than two-thirds of their regular pay. Unemployment insurance: States will receive additional funding to provide unemployment insurance should there be an increase in uninsured people.

States will receive additional funding to provide unemployment insurance should there be an increase in uninsured people. Medicaid funding: The bill would strip employment requirements for Medicaid, and increase Medicaid funding through 2021.

Mr. Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency response package last week. Congress is expected to continue considering legislation to respond to the crisis in the coming weeks.