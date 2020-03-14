Watch live: Vice President Pence holds a press conference on coronavirus response

Vice President Mike Pence is holding a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at noon on Saturday, the White House press secretary announced. They are speaking following a task force meeting led by President Trump.

Mr. Trump announced a national emergency on Friday "to unleash the full power of the federal government." Hours later, the House overwhelmingly approved legislation to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading virus, including provisions on free testing and paid sick leave and family leave.

How to watch Pence's press conference

What: Vice President Mike Pence briefs the press after a meeting with the Coronavirus Task Force

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

On Friday, Mr. Trump announced actions including a public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations. He also denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available.

Mr. Trump tweeted his support for the bill passed by the House Friday evening.

"I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening," he wrote. "This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers."

"I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" Mr. Trump added. "I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST. Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!"

The Senate is expected to consider the bill next week.