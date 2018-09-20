President Trump is headed to Nevada where he's set to address supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Las Vegas. His campaign-style event comes after he cancelled a series of rallies last week in the wake of impacts from Hurricane Florence.
Mr. Trump is addressing supporters amid ongoing concern back home over his pick to be seated on the United States Supreme Court. The president has spent much of the week defending Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from his time as a high school student in the early 1980's. He told reporters on Wednesday that Kavanaugh was an "extraordinary man" with an "unblemished record."
The rally will also give a chance for Mr. Trump to stump for Nevada Republican Dean Heller who faces a midterm challenge for the U.S. Senate seat by Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen. CBS News currently rates that race as a toss up.