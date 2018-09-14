Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence made landfall on Sept. 14, 2018, bringing the potential for life-threatening flooding to North and South Carolina
"It's only going to get worse": Hurricane Florence by the numbers
It's about the water, not the wind, with Hurricane Florence making an extended stay along the North Carolina coast
Hurricane Florence slamming North Carolina coast
Life-threatening storm surge inundating many places, "catastrophic" freshwater flooding predicted; stories of rescues already emerging
"Zero to crazy in no time": Storm chaser describes Florence's wrath
Aaron Rigsby compared the storm's behavior to Hurricane Harvey, which brought catastrophic flooding to Houston last August
Nuclear power plant in path of Hurricane Florence shut down
A nuclear power plant in the path of Hurricane Florence was taken offline while the storm slams the Carolinas. The Duke Energy Brunswick nuclear plant in Southport, North Carolina, was expected to be blasted by hurricane-force winds.
Challenges facing Coast Guard in Hurricane Florence rescues
Rear Adm. Keith Smith is the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard's fifth district, which includes North Carolina. Smith has strategically positioned ships, aircraft, boats and crews to respond after the storm. He joins "CBS This Morning" by phone from Portsmouth, Virginia, to discuss when the Coast Guard will be able to start deploying rescue teams.
FEMA chief on Florence rescues: "This is why we ask you to leave"
FEMA administrator Brock Long issued a stark warning Friday morning: "It's only going to get worse at this point"
Hurricane Florence: "Funnel of violence" in North Carolina river
Hurricane Florence is pummeling the Carolinas coast, and its impact will extend for hundreds of miles. Jeff Glor reports from Wilmington, North Carolina.
Hurricane Florence: Rain falling "sideways, down and up"
Hurricane Florence is making landfall. The powerful Category 1 hurricane is lashing the coast with massive storm surge. Jeff Glor reports from Wilmington, North Carolina.
South Carolina governor "ready as we can be" for Hurricane Florence
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joins "CBS This Morning" from Columbia to discuss his state's preparations for Hurricane Florence as it makes landfall.
"Please send help": Florence storm surge leaves 150 stranded in N.C. city
10-foot storm surge floods New Bern, North Carolina, which issues mandatory curfew; local TV station is evacuated
Hurricane Florence making landfall in North Carolina
Hurricane Florence is making landfall after thrashing the Carolinas all night long with devastating flooding and damaging winds. Forecasters are warning the storm surge is life threatening and will be even worse at high tide. There are reports of around 150 people needing rescue in New Bern, North Carolina. Jeff Glor reports.
Special Report: Hurricane Florence slams North Carolina
Hurricane Florence is making landfall in North Carolina, bringing a life-threatening storm surge, powerful winds, and heavy rain that could last for days. At least 175,000 homes and businesses have lost power. Lt. David Daniels of the New Bern Police Department and New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw join "CBS This Morning" by phone.
Hurricane Florence storm surge damage may not be covered
Many homeowners are unaware of or misunderstand a common clause in policies that negates coverage
North Carolina shelter taking in hundreds ahead of Hurricane Florence
The Wake County manager told CBS News he hopes even more people will come to stay safe from the storm
Nursing home residents flee to higher ground ahead of Florence
When Hurricane Harvey hit, images surfaced showing elderly residents left partially submerged in murky floodwaters
Researchers track Florence to improve predictions for the next storm
A researcher scientist with NOAA has already been monitoring the upper atmosphere by launching high-tech sensors into the middle of Florence
Florence is a Category 2: Here's what hurricane ratings mean
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale places hurricanes on a scale from 1 to 5
Hurricane Florence relief: Budweiser cans water instead of beer
Anheuser Busch has two breweries that answer the call for disaster aid by producing and shipping this vital supply
Surge for emergency apps as Hurricane Florence approaches
People downloading latest mobile apps that help their devices serve as walkie-talkies, gas locators, storm trackers
N.C. governor urges residents to leave while they still can
Florence weakened to a Category 2 storm but the massive system is still considered extremely dangerous and life threatening
Jimmy Buffett goes surfing before Hurricane Florence hits
The "Margaritaville" singer posted a photo of himself smiling next to a surfboard on a South Carolina beach Wednesday
Airbnb program allows hosts to offer free housing to Florence evacuees
For those without a place to wait out the massive Category 3 storm, Airbnb -- and its hosts -- are opening their doors
Some residents to stay put as Hurricane Florence approaches
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he wants to avoid a repeat of Hurricane Matthew two years ago, which killed 26 people
North Carolina communities could get hit with 13-foot storm surge
Officials have been urging residents to get out before the storm hits
North Carolinians hit hard by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 brace for Florence
Hurricane Florence is expected to deliver up to 20 inches of rain, which is nearly twice as much as when Matthew hit North Carolina
