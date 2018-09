Lawmakers push for hearing on Kavanaugh allegations as accuser calls for investigation

The status of a public hearing set for Monday into the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh remained in doubt after lawyers for the woman accusing the judge of sexual misconduct say they want a thorough FBI investigation into the matter before testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In a letter sent to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers say the FBI investigation would serve as a first step in the process to their client testifying in public.

While Kavanaugh intends to return back before the Senate on Monday with or without Ford present, a GOP aide tells CBS News' Nancy Cordes that the committee intends to "leave the opportunity open" for Ford to testify "for as long as possible." It's unclear how the latest developments will impact an eventual vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation out of committee, originally set for this Thursday.

Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday defended the president's pick for the next Supreme Court justice, with President Trump saying he felt badly for Kavanaugh having to go through the allegations, a man he said had an "impeccable history."

"I feel so badly for him that he's going through this, to be honest with you. I feel so badly for him. This is not a man that deserves this. This should have been brought to the fore. This should have been brought up long ago and that's what you have hearings for. You don't wait til the hearing is over and then all of a sudden bring it up," said Mr. Trump.

Follow along for live updates on Kavanaugh coverage below

Grassley says no reason for delays in Ford's testimony

In response to Ford's letter late Tuesday evening, the GOP chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, issued a statement attempting to put the ball back in Ford's court on whether or not to appear before the Senate.

"Dr. Ford's testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay."

Corker says to move forward with vote if both sides not represented on Monday

Sen. Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says if lawmakers don't hear from both sides during Monday's hearing, the committee should move to a vote.

After learning of the allegation, Chairman @ChuckGrassley took immediate action to ensure both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have the opportunity to be heard, in public or private. Republicans extended a hand in good faith. If we don’t hear from both sides on Monday, let’s vote. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 19, 2018

"Republicans extended a hand in good faith," Corker tweeted Tuesday night, commending Chairman Grassley for taking "immediate action to ensure both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have the opportunity to be heard, in public or private."